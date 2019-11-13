The Blackhawk cross country team came in sixth in the state meet at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs Saturday.

Lady Blackhawk Harmony Reynolds earned her second straight All-State honor by finishing 10th at the state finals in Hot Springs Saturday. There were 184 girls competing in the race.

CLASS 4A Girls Team scores 1. Harrison 39; 2. Valley View 54; 3. De Queen 112; 4. Pea Ridge 146; 5. Heber Springs 161; 6. Prairie Grove 212; 7. Clarksville 242; 8. Monticello 295; 9. Farmington 306; 10. Batesville 315 Individual results 1. Ruthy Ryan, Harrison, 19:50; 2. Chloe Weathers, Clarksville, 20:13.7; 3. Kendal Minton, Valley View, 20:20.5; 4. Noelle Pall, Harrison, 20:25; 5. Camryn Casey, Harrison, 20:29.5; 6. Reese Gardner, Batesville Southside, 20:35.7; 7. Heidy Galvan, De Queen, 20:37.0; 8. Gisselle Estrada, Berryville, 20:57.1; 9. Reese McMillan, Valley View, 21:09.1; 10. Harmony Reynolds, Pea Ridge, 21:09.7. Boys CLASS 4A Team scores 1. Huntsville 68; 2. De Queen 109; 3. Valley View 120; 4. Batesville 146; 5. Farmington 185; 6. Pea Ridge 191; 7. Pulaski Academy 256; 8. Heber Springs 274; 9. Berryville 311; 10. Monticello 319. Individual results 1. Jacob Braswell, Huntsville, 16:53.4; 2. Tanner Barbee, Huntsville, 17:23.1; 3 Cory Hockenberry, Gentry, 17:36.5; 4. Johnny Sanchez, De Queen, 17:39.3; 5. Daniel Sanderson, Clarksville, 17:41.3; 6. Hassan Sardar, Pulaski Academy, 17:45.1; 7. AJ Post, Ozark, 17:49.2; 7. Miguel Diaz, De Queen, 17:53.1; 8. Jacob Truman, Gentry, 17:53.2; 9. Mathew Dunsworth, Clarksville, 17:56.4.

Reynolds' time was 21:09 over the 3.1 mile course at Oaklawn Track in downtown Hot Springs. She sparked her team to fourth overall among the 21 teams to earn a final score. Pea Ridge scored 146 to finish behind state champion Harrison (39).

The boys finished in sixth place with 188. They were led by junior Levi Schultz who finished 23rd, just 3 seconds from earning boys all-state honors. Schultz ran the 5K in 18:23, just behind the last all-state placing Wes Thompson of Pulaski Academy who ran it in 18:20.

"They finished the season a great state performance and many personal records! The boys fought hard and ran their best race to finish sixth. So proud of their commitment and effort this season. Already excited to get these guys going next year -- lots of young talent coming up!" coach Melissa Meyers said.

