Monday, Nov. 18
Breakfast: Whole grain waffles, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, Mandarin orange or fresh fruit,milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Mandarin orange chicken, fried rice & egg roll, steamed broccoli, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety
Grades 9-12 option: Or popcorn chicken
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety
Thursday, Nov. 21
Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, seasoned fries, variety of fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-8 option: Or BBQ rib patty on bun
Grades 9-12 option: Or turkey & cheese sub
Friday, Nov. 22
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety
Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, variety of fruit, milk variety
Grades 6-8 option: Or ham & cheese on sub
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.
