Monday, Nov. 18

Breakfast: Whole grain waffles, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Frito pie with cheese, garden salad, seasoned corn, Mandarin orange or fresh fruit,milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or spicy chicken sandwich

Tuesday, Nov. 19

Breakfast: Chocolate muffin, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Mandarin orange chicken, fried rice & egg roll, steamed broccoli, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk variety

Grades 9-12 option: Or popcorn chicken

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Breakfast: Breakfast burrito, diced pears or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, biscuit, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk variety

Thursday, Nov. 21

Breakfast: Sausage & egg biscuit, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Corn dogs, baked beans, seasoned fries, variety of fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or BBQ rib patty on bun

Grades 9-12 option: Or turkey & cheese sub

Friday, Nov. 22

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk variety

Lunch: Cheese pizza, spinach salad, baby carrots with ranch, variety of fruit, milk variety

Grades 6-8 option: Or ham & cheese on sub

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

Community on 11/13/2019