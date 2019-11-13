TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Dr. Jaime Mann, trainer for the Blackhawks, bandaged Adam Trammel's finger Friday night during the game at Shiloh.

Always on the sidelines with her black pouch of first-aid equipment, Jaime Mann keeps a close eye on Blackhawk athletes and coaches.

Mann has been the Blackhawks' athletic trainer since 2009 through a contract with Northwest Medical.

"I'm responsible for all sports, athletes -- varsity sports," Mann said.

She recently flew to California for her graduation from Ashford University receiving her doctorate in psychology in sports and performance.

Mann, 41, earned her bachelor's degree in exercise science from Florida State University in 2000 and her master's in human movement from A.T. Still University. A single mother of three -- ages 11, 13 and 14 -- she stays busy and works three jobs.

"They are all athletes," Mann said of her daughter and two sons. "I dedicated my dissertation to them," she said, recalling that far too many times she had to defer family events because she was working on her degree. She said she finished her courses in about three years and wrote more than 180 pages in her dissertation.

In addition to her work in Pea Ridge, she is also a cross fit and nutrition coach for Bear State Cross Fit.

"Jaime is a very integral part of the Blackhawk Football program and is invaluable to Blackhawk Athletics," Stephen Neal, head football coach for the Blackhawks, said. "Her experience, talents, and knowledge allows our program to give a first-class and professional medical evaluation of any injury to all Blackhawk athletes, and, more importantly, to the athlete's family. Her practice allows our athletes, coaches, and families to save time, money, and uncertainty concerning our most important job -- the well-being of our student-athletes.

"Blackhawk football is extremely proud of Jaime's accomplishment of earning her doctorate and look forward to her continued work with our student-athletes," Neal said.

"My job here is to prevent and treat athletic injuries, rehabilitate any injuries that occur," Mann said.

Editor's note: This is the first in a two-part article about the Blackhawk athletic trainer, Jaime Mann.

