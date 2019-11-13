Sign in
Hobbs happenings by Special to The TIMES | November 13, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.
Dutch Oven workshop set

Who knows why, but absolutely everything that gets cooked in a Dutch oven comes out a real treat! On top of the rewards Dutch oven cooking offers your taste buds, learning the basics of food preparation with the official cooking vessel of the state of Arkansas is just plain fun. So, if you like to eat yummy things and you like fun, well, it's time to sign up for the Hobbs Dutch Oven Workshop.

479-789-5000

http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/

www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

Join Hobbs State Park interpreters in preparing four different recipes. Workshop fee includes instruction, lunch, and a Dutch oven cooking guidebook.

Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center

When: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019

Cost: $35 -- Single; $50 -- Couple

Registration and pre-payment are required. For information and to register, call: 479-789-5000.

November and December Eagle watch cruises planned

It's like "clockwork." Come the first of November, migrating bald eagles begin to visit Beaver Lake. They are beautiful when they soar overhead, swoop down to the water to catch a fish with their talons or just sit in a leafless tree. It's indeed exciting to see them. Hobbs State Park has chosen dates for November and December cruises.

Nov. 16, 17, 23, 24, 29, 30

Dec. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31

According to interpreter Steve Chyrchel, "Nature's wonders are unpredictable. We may see four or five eagles on a cruise or maybe just one, and on very rare occasion we may not see any. If the weather is beautiful, the eagles are most likely looking for fish somewhere on the wing and not sitting in a tree. There are two things eagle watchers need to remember; one, eagle watching is not a warm weather sport, and two; the nastier the weather the more likely we are to see eagles. If it's cold and a little rainy, that's when eagles sit in a tree and wait for better weather."

Although Hobbs calls these times on the lake "Eagle Cruises," remember that there is other wildlife to see as well. Great blue herons, belted kingfishers, red tailed hawks, and maybe a deer, beaver, or several species of ducks become part of the viewing fun.

No matter what wildlife you see, it's always great to be out on the water. Hobbs State Park provides a safe three-pontoon vessel, driver, and an interpreter to answer questions and share information about our national symbol, the bald eagle.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. Adults $10 + tax. Children 6-12 $5 + tax. Tours depart Rocky Branch Marina promptly at 3 p.m. For information call: 479-789-5000.

