In a game of very evenly matched teams, Shiloh made just fewer enough mistakes to squeak by the Blackhawks by a 28-26 count.

Shiloh was also helped by a missed call by officials that erased a potential first quarter touchdown by the Hawks' defense. In the end, it was the inability of the Hawks to convert point after touchdown attempts that decided the game.

Billed as a battle between the far and away best two offenses in the 4A-1, the game began as a defensive struggle as neither side could dent the scoreboard in the early going, Shiloh got the ball first but were third and out due to a swarming Hawk defense.

Shiloh decided to stack the box and prevented the Hawks from gaining any traction offensively. With both teams running out of downs on the first four possessions, Pea Ridge looked like it was on the verge of scoring in the middle of the first quarter when the Shiloh quarterback threw a lateral in the backfield which was dropped, getting scooped up by an alert Blackhawk defender. Before the Hawk could sprint into the end zone, the referee on the play blew the ball dead, ruling it an incomplete pass, and giving the ball back to Shiloh.

The defense stiffened and eventually forcing a punt to the Hawk 38. The first big mistake of the game came on the Hawks' second play when the ball was intercepted by Shiloh to give them the ball near mid-field. The good fortune sparked the Springdale private school boys, as they cranked up a 12-play drive that netted the game's first score. Shiloh's Cam Wiedemann was the big cog in the machine, rushing five times for most of the yardage. His last play was a 5-yard run into the end zone for the score. Carter converted the PAT for a 7-0 lead with 11:08 left in the first half.

Blackhawk senior Samuel Beard got off a great 8-yard run, but a 5-yard penalty eventually forced a punt. Shiloh's heretofore ineffective passing attack began to change late in the half with quarterback Eli Reese completing five passes which were caught for the bulk of the yardage. Shiloh converted a fourth and 14 play from the Hawk 43 to gain a first down on the Hawk 25. Two plays later, they were in the field zone with Wiedemann again scoring. Keaton Carter hit another PAT and the Saints led 14-0, grabbing a 14-0 lead with 5 minutes left in the half.

Beard responded with a pair of tough runs that netted 4 and 9 yards. Busey ran the next 3 yards for a first down on the mid-field stripe. Disaster nearly struck on the next play when the ball spurted loose into the defense. Senior Philip Brown corralled the loose pigskin, actually netting 9 yards on two plays. The new found life wasn't long to be rewarded as Busey hit senior Luis Reyes running free down the middle of field. Reyes scored from 48 yards out. However, the PAT was the first of three that did not work. The TD did cut the lead down to 14-6.

Shiloh looked like they may have a chance to run the kickoff back for a score until a flying stop by Logan Stewart stopped them at the Pea Ridge 46. The very next play saw a defensive gem from the Hawks with senior Gavin Warden stealing a pass to give Pea Ridge possession on the Pea Ridge 46.

Beard and Busey alternated runs to get the ball down to the Shiloh 31. A 5-yard penalty could have derailed the drive but a 36-yard scoring bomb from Busey to senior Brayden Ralph got the Hawks to within two at 14-12 with less than a minute left in the half. Beard rushed the ball near the 1-yard line before hitting a wall. Beard kept churning his legs with other Hawks joining in, eventually pushing the senior tailback into the end zone to know the score at 14-all.

It looked like Shiloh might get in a quick score before the break but sophomore Joe Adams managed to stop Truitt Tollett who appeared headed for the end zone. The clock expired before Shiloh could mount another score.

The Hawks could not move the ball to start the third quarter, and Shiloh relied more on their passing game to break the deadlock. A 33-yarder from Reece to Tollett with 8:18 showing in the third put the home boys head 20-14. Carter's good kick made it 21-14.

With Busey and Beard running the ball effectively, the Hawks moved the ball to near mid-field, picking up 23 yards to the Shiloh 43. Falling short on a third-down play, Busey went back to punt but when he saw a hole develop on the left side, the fleet field general dashed 17 yards down field to move the chains. The Shiloh defense was all over senior Hunter Rains on the next play, drawing an interference penalty to the Shiloh 16. Two plays later, Busey found Rains open in the end zone and the Hawks scored their third touchdown. However, a bad snap sailed over the kicker's head, leaving Shiloh ahead 21-20.

Shiloh then put together a methodical time consuming 15 play drive to open up a bigger lead. Again it was a big fourth down play that proved to be the Hawks downfall. Facing a fourth and 11 from the Hawk 40, Reese threw a 17 yarder to Cason and a first down on the 23. Six plays later, Reece hit Kyle Cason again, this time from 3 yards out to score. Carter again converted, and Shiloh was up 28-10 with 10:17 left in the game.

Starting from their own 26, Busey burst out for 26 yards to the Shiloh 40. Beard ran the next play for 7 yards, with Busey picking up 7 more and another first down to the 26. Beard then ran twice for 11 yards total for a first down on the 15. Busey ran for 2 yards on first down with the Hawks deciding to go to the air. All three passes were covered with Shiloh taking over on downs on the 13 with a little over 5 minutes left in the game.

Gaining a first down on three plays to their own 41, Shiloh was hoping to run the clock and cinch the victory. However, sophomore Logan Stewart blew up their strategy when he ran by the Shiloh ball carrier, snatched the ball out of his hands, then advanced the ball to the Shiloh 35.

The last chance Stewart presented the Hawks with didn't go well at first. An incompletion was followed by a 3-yard loss and then a 5-yard penalty, pushing the Hawks into a third and 18 situation. Busey then hooked up with junior Zac Withrow for a 33-yard gainer to the Shiloh 10. Busey then battered the line for 6 yards, followed by another run for 3 to the Shiloh 1. What looked like an almost certain touchdown became less so when the Hawks drew a 5-yard delay of game penalty. Busey then made the fans forget the misfortune when he ran the next play in for 6 yards and the score. The all-important 2-point conversion was stopped inches short of the goal line, all but guaranteeing the victory for Shiloh.

With Pea Ridge expending all their time outs, they could not stop the clock and Shiloh was happy to take a knee three times to erase the game's last 1:54 and claim the victory, and with it the league title and top seed for the playoffs. It was the first game this season that Shiloh did not have the game iced by the third quarter, finishing the regular season with 10-0 record.

Busey led the offense with 137 yards passing and 94 yards rushing. Beard picked up 53 yards and surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the 2019 season. Senior Lance Nunley again led the way on defense, registering 10 tackles for the game with senior Mazon Harris close behind with eight stops. Stewart, Adams and Ralph all added seven tackles each in the hard-fought battle.

Both teams will host for the first round of the playoffs with Pea Ridge hosting Lonoke and Shiloh welcoming Heber Springs to Springdale.

