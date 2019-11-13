Stitched With Love

Stitched with Love had its monthly meeting on Oct. 15 , 2019. There were 14 members present.

For Show and Tell this month, a member demonstrated how to make the Chicken Pin Cushions. There was a handout with the instructions given to the group to take home.

After cutting quilt kits to take home and sew, members had refreshments and enjoyed talking to others of personal projects on which they were working at home.

Members want to thank everyone who came to the club's booth at the Pea Ridge Mule Jump and either purchased handmade items or bid on the silent auction items. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to purchase more supplies to make quilts for the seriously ill children at Arkansas Children's, Children's Northwest and Circle of Life Hospice. By the end of November, members predict that more than 1,000 quilts will have been delivered to these children. Thank you, Stitched with Love members, for all of your hard work.

Stitched with Love received a grant from Walmart Giving.

The next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Nov.19 in Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church (basement), 1300 N. Davis St., Pea Ridge. Come and visit, meet new people, and see how you can be a part of this wonderful group of ladies and gentleman.

For information, call Linda 479-531-5381 or Cinda 479-644-9760.

Community on 11/13/2019