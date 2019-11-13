Evaluating expenses and revenue, contemplating other sources of revenue and accommodating growth, city officials have been working on the 2020 budget, cutting expenses, and trying to meet the needs of a growing city.

City Council members and department heads met for a committee of the whole meeting recently to review the different department's budgets. The regular November City Council meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, to consider the budget for the coming year. The budget for 2019 for city general was $9,354,945 and for 2020 is expected to be $9, 327,990.

The budget for the Fire-Ambulance Department was $662,000 for 2019 and is requested as $665,350 for 2020. Fire Chief Jack Wassman presented a plan at the committee meeting proposing small, incremental increases in fire dues over five years.

"We have the lowest collection of fire dues in Benton County," he said, explaining that can be increased and a tiered system added charging different amounts for residential and commercial. He said the department is a volunteer department and is trying to operate full time with part-time personnel. "I keep hearing we need a plan. Here's my plan."

The budget for the library was $71,480 for 2019 and proposed as $75,390 for 2020. Salaries for the library are separate and are under city general. They are listed as $83,390 for 2019 and $79,990 for 2020.

The Police Department budget, within city general, is $1,536,500 for 2019 and $1,463,285 for 2020.

Chief Lynn Hahn said he included two vehicles in the budgeted and the department hasn't bought any vehicles for the past two years. "I was told the plan was to buy one every year," he said. "We need a long term plan."

Hahn also said not many departments require their officers to provide their own firearms and it would be best for the department to provide them. He said there are 15 officers including himself and he hopes to hire two part-time officers to keep down overtime expenses. He also said he is working on a grant to help with the purchase of radios that will be required when Benton County Central Communications changes to digital.

The Street Department budget decreased from $861,000 to $732,000 with a $75,000 decrease in salaries.

Other items on the agenda include:

• Ord. 653 -- Annexation, Patton/Shofner

• Ord. 654 -- Zone R-2 80 Acres Andy Buck Road

• Ord. 655 -- Re-Zone R-3/C-3 to C-2 1 Acre N. Curtis

• Ord. No. 652 - Procurement Policy $20,000

• Res. No. 431 -- AWIN Grant

• Res. No. 432 -- Adopting a Budget for 2020

• Fire Chief Jack Wassman: UTV donation, lift assist ordinance; habitual false alarm ord; and paramedic pay

• Council/Planning Commission Pay

• Employee End of Year Merit Awards

• Set December Council meeting -- Monday, Dec. 30.

The meeting is open to the public.

