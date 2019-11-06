Hi Everyone - it's time to start preparing for the fifth Annual Pea Ridge Veterans Day Parade!

The Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, according to organizer Chris Snow.

Staging area is on Townsend Way between Equity Bank and White Oak station; staging begins at noon. There is no entry fee for floats. Community participation is welcomed and encouraged. Veterans are encouraged to drive or be driven in the parade or ride on a float. A few ideas for entrants includes, but is not limited to:

• Band

• Civil War float, focus on Battle of Pea Ridge

• World War I float

• World War II float

• Korean War float

• Vietnam War float

• Persian Gulf War float

• War in Iraq float

• War in Afghanistan float

• Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and/or Coast Guard floats

• Military vehicles

• Rosie the Riveter float

• JROTC

• Civil Air Patrol

• Cub Scouts/Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts/Brownies

• POW/MIA representation

• VFW

• American Legion

• Public service vehicles -- police, fire, EMS

Community on 11/06/2019