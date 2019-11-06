Sign in
Veterans Day Events

Saturday, Nov. 9

6:30-10 a.m. Veterans Day Pancake Breakfast, Pea Ridge Fire Department, South Curtis Ave.

6:30 - 10 a.m. Pea Ridge Fire Dept. corn hole tournament, $20/team, Pea Ridge Fire Dept., S. Curtis Ave.

1 p.m. Sixth annual Veterans Day Parade, North Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge; lineup at noon, parade begins at 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 11 - Veterans Day

10 a.m. Veterans Day assembly, guest speaker Merrill White, Pea Ridge High School gym

2 p.m. Veterans Day assembly, Intermediate School gym

General News on 11/06/2019

Print Headline: Veterans Day Events

