The Pea Ridge Volunteer Fire Department has grown and evolved over the years with the ambulance department now a full-time advanced life support service. Fire Chief Jack Wassman said the department depends on its volunteers and has plans for more positions in which volunteers can serve.

At annual pancake breakfast Saturday, Nov. 9, Wassman said there will be a table set up with information for persons willing to serve in any of several non-fire-fighting positions.

"We can use multiple people for each job description," Wassman said.

The positions are:

• Video/Photo helping with year-end videos, recruitment video, fire safety video, department picture and history photos. Skills helpful for this position include artistic ability, business and computer skills, attention to detail, be able to work in a unique environment, be flexible, be reliable and have good communication skills.

• A social media coordinator would be responsible for social media such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, would provide a Firefighter profile in local paper, fundraiser organizer, develop ideas for self promotion recruitment, media public information officer and work with programs at schools such as Ambassadors, future firefighter program, PRMBA, and ALE. Skills helpful for this position include research, designing posts, creativity, measure web traffic, business and computer skills, planning, monitoring and implementing the Fire Department's social media strategy and increase awareness.

• A community educator would assist with Firewise educator; CERT Community Emergency Response Team instructor; CPR instructor; Stop the Bleed instructor; Community Risk Reduction; school programs; fire safety programs; pre-fire plans and replenishment coordinator.

Skills helpful for a community educator include develop and present health education and promotion programs, strong writing and editing skills; identify service area needs; serve as a point of contact for request for events; attend training and professional development courses; public speaking; prepare and distribute health education materials; document activities and record information; develop and maintain cooperative relationships with agencies and organizations; design and conduct evaluations and studies to assess the quality and performance of education programs; collaborate with health specialists and civic groups to determine community health needs; develop goals to meet the needs of the community; develop operational plans and policies necessary to achieve health education objectives and services; design and administer training programs for new employees and continuing education for existing employees; develop, conduct or coordinate health needs assessments and other public health surveys; develop, prepare, and coordinate grant applications and grant related activities to obtain funding for health education programs.

• An administrative assistant would assist with personnel records; training records; ambulance billing; fire dues; assist with writing and organization of policies; grant writing; assist in training preparation; weekly status board; new hire program; newsletter; awards banquet coordinator; and Christmas banquet coordinator.

Skills for the administrative assistant include excellent communications skills (verbal and written); answering telephone; polite and professional; computer skills (word, excel and Microsoft); filing, typing, copying, binding and scanning etc.; generating reports; record keeping; schedule meetings and appointments; provide general support to visitors; research and create presentations; prepare and monitor invoices; handle multiple projects; work with a team; write letters; maintain computer and filing systems; manage staff appointments; and greet and assist visitors.

