Photograph courtesy of Melissa Meyers

Both junior and senior high boys Blackhawk cross country teams placed third overall. Grandon Grant was Jr. High Conference Champ and All Conference and Troy Ferguson placed ninth in Jr. High division and earned All Conference.

Photograph courtesy of Melissa Meyers

Blackhawk senior Levi Schultz placed eighth and was Senior High All Conference.

Photograph courtesy of Heather Wade

Junior High individual medalists for the 4A-1 Conference were RyLee Raines, 10th, and Ryleigh Gilbreath, 7th.

Photograph courtesy of Heather Wade

Individual All-Conference runners in the 4A-1 were Lady Blackhawks Harmony Reynolds, second, and Liz Vazques, sixth.

Photograph courtesy of Heather Wade

Senior Lady Blackhawk cross country winners, under the direction of coach Heather Wade, were runners up with a second place. Jr. High Lady Blackhawks took third place.

