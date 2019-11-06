City officials met for nearly two hours Tuesday, Oct. 29, in a committee of the whole meeting to review budgets for 2020. The overall budget for city general decreased from $9,354,945 in 2019 to $9,327,990 for 2020 -- a decrease of $26,955.

Council member Ray Easley said income should increase in 2020 because of the law allowing online purchases to be taxed at point of delivery.

"We're being cautious on that a little bit," Mayor Jackie Crabtree said.

"The clothing allowance isn't listed as a line item. Where does that fall?" Easley asked, referring to the clothing allowance of $500 per employee.

"We're doing away with that," the mayor said, adding that there would only be clothing or uniform allowances for persons working in the field.

Council members were surprised to learn of the clothing allowance when requested to retroactively approve the allowance that has been given for many years.

"We still can't find out for sure when it was put in place," Crabtree said later, explaining that he had talked to a former mayor. "With some of the issues and comments from council members, I decided to do away with it."

He said seven people, all office employees, lost the allowance putting $3,500 back into the city's budget.

The budget will be presented to the City Council at the regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.

