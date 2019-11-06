Pea Ridge High School and Middle School choir students auditioned for the All Region honor choir. This audition included all schools in the region (from Harrison all the way to Bentonville, Siloam Springs and Rogers).

There were more than 1,000 students to audition from more than 10 different school districts. Sixteen of the Pea Ridge talented singers qualified for the honor choir and performed at the Arend Arts Center on Nov. 2.

"This is a very prestigious achievement!" choir director Sara Beth Eubanks said. "Our choir students worked very hard for this audition. They have implemented valuable skills that they will use for a lifetime."

