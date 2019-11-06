Tuesday, Oct. 29

11:07 a.m. Filiberto Hurtado-Perea, 32, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, DWI, failure to report accident, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident

7:56 p.m. Joshua Michael Presley, 41, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony domestic third-degree battering (prior conviction)

Thursday, Oct. 31

6:10 p.m. Clifford Bradley Schroeder, 64, Witchita, Kan., by Pea Ridge Police, DWI, third offense; driving left of center; no seatbelt; violation ignition interlock device act; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked

8:10 p.m. Joshua Lee Gough, 30, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, contempt - civil from Benton County

Saturday, Nov. 2

4:30 a.m. Byron John Copeland, 33, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI, signal lamps and signal devices, refusal to submit to intoxication test

1:58 p.m. Damond Russell Drake, 45, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; no proof of insurance; expired vehicle license

Tuesday, Nov. 5

1:18 a.m. David Ray Buck, 60, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony aggravated assault

12:43 a.m. Sheila Marie Birkes, 45, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, DWI, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

