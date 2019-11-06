Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Football play of the week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Benton County Jail November 6, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

11:07 a.m. Filiberto Hurtado-Perea, 32, Garfield, by Arkansas State Police, DWI, failure to report accident, reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage accident

7:56 p.m. Joshua Michael Presley, 41, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, felony domestic third-degree battering (prior conviction)

Thursday, Oct. 31

6:10 p.m. Clifford Bradley Schroeder, 64, Witchita, Kan., by Pea Ridge Police, DWI, third offense; driving left of center; no seatbelt; violation ignition interlock device act; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked

8:10 p.m. Joshua Lee Gough, 30, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, contempt - civil from Benton County

Saturday, Nov. 2

4:30 a.m. Byron John Copeland, 33, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, DWI, signal lamps and signal devices, refusal to submit to intoxication test

1:58 p.m. Damond Russell Drake, 45, Pea Ridge, by Little Flock Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; no proof of insurance; expired vehicle license

Tuesday, Nov. 5

1:18 a.m. David Ray Buck, 60, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony aggravated assault

12:43 a.m. Sheila Marie Birkes, 45, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, DWI, two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia

Sports on 11/06/2019

Print Headline: Benton County Jail

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT