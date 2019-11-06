Sign in
Avoca Fire Dept. November 6, 2019 at 4:00 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

Medical, E. Orchard Street

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Medical, N. Old Wire Road

Medical, Tucks Chapel Road

Grass fire 114 W. Tucks Chapel Rd.

Friday, Nov. 1

Medical, Smith Ridge Turnoff

Sunday, Nov. 3

Medical, Amy Avenue

General News on 11/06/2019

Print Headline: Avoca Fire Dept.

