The three finalists Pea Ridge Police Chief were announced by Mayor Jackie Crabtree at the City Council meeting Tuesday, May 21. All three are from Pea Ridge.

The finalists are Lynn Hahn, John Hicks and Kevin Trevathan. The mayor told council members he will schedule a special City Council meeting within the next two weeks to make the final decision on the new police chief.

Hahn and Hicks are both current Pea Ridge police officers. Trevathan is a retired Arkansas State Trooper.

Hahn began his law enforcement career with the Benton County Sheriff's Office in 2003, served as patrol commander of the part-time division and became full-time in 2007. He was promoted to patrol captain in 2014. In 2016, he was named jail captain. From June to October 2017, he was patrol sergeant for Carroll County Sheriff's Office. He has been employed with Pea Ridge since October 2017. He is a detective sergeant in Pea Ridge.

"I love the Pea Ridge community. Furthermore, I have never seen a community which stands so firmly behind their police department. Although the image of the police department has become somewhat tarnished, the majority of the citizens still stand behind us supportively. Moreover, if given the opportunity, I know I can once again make the Pea Ridge Police Department a shining example for other agencies to follow," Hahn wrote in his letter of application.

Hicks, currently sergeant and K-9 handler with Pea Ridge Police, began his law enforcement career as a part-time field deputy with BCSO in 1995. He has worked for Little Flock Police (1996-2000), Lowell Police (2000-2009) and as a training officer at NorthWest Arkansas Community College (2010-2016). He was hired in Pea Ridge in January 2017.

"I have been serving as a police officer for more than 22 years. I take an immense amount of pride in the opportunity to serve my department and my city. I was born and raised in Pea Ridge. This is my home and I have served this community with honor and integrity. I am currently a sergeant with the Pea Ridge Police Department. I also serve as a field training officer and K-9 handler," Hicks wrote.

Trevathan, who recently retired after 30 years with the Arkansas State Police, most recently as a corporal, began his law enforcement career as a police officer in Blytheville where he worked from May 1989 to February 1990. He was employed as a police officer in Jonesboro from February 1990 to September 1995. He also owns Trevathan's Tile, a company he began in 1998. He has also worked as a bus driver for the Pea Ridge schools from 1998 to 2004.

"I am confident my background as a veteran law enforcement officer will be extremely beneficial to the Pea Ridge Police Department, and I look forward to ensuring public safety in your city," Trevathan wrote.

