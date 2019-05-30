School Board president Johnnie Dye was defeated in his bid for reelection Tuesday, May 21, by Mindy Cawthon who received 353 votes, 67.24% of the votes cast. Dye received 172 votes, 32.76% of the votes.

There are 5,139 registered voters in the Pea Ridge School District as of May 28, 2019.

"I'm proud and privileged to have been able to serve the School District as part of the board the last five years," Dye said. "We've accomplished a lot; we still have a lot to do.

"I wish the board and administration well as they continue to move forward for the educational benefit of our children."

Cawthon said: "I'm very humbled. I'm excited to start. I think i'm going to have to just take it all in, get in there and see what's going on.

"I'm going to kind of take it one day at a time."

