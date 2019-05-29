A proposal to erect a cell tower on city property on the north side of town will be presented to Pea Ridge Planning Commission members Tuesday, June 4.

Also, a public hearing for comments on a request to rezone 2.26 acres on 485 Lee Town Rd. from agricultural to residential will be held.

7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 Pea Ridge City Hall Open to the public

The rezoning request, from Duane and Amy Webb, is to rezone the land from A-1 (agricultural) to R-1 (residential). After the public hearing, planners will consider and vote on the request.

A large-scale development plan for 2260 Hickman Drive by Tracy Gill of Verizon Wireless is also on the agenda.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree has been communicating with representatives from Verizon since mid-February. He said erecting a cell tower on city property on the north side of town may provide additional revenue for the Fire Department.

A preliminary lease agreement suggests a rental price of $500. Crabtree said that number is still in negotiation and the lease is being reviewed by the city attorney.

"It would mean better cell phone coverage for Verizon users," Crabtree said.

"We want to be proactive and be sure it's not an eye-sore," he said. "That's my concern."

He said the proposal should be presented to the Planning Commission May 7.

