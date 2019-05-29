EVENTS

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

Dot Neely, education coordinator for Beaver Water District, will explore the natural history of streams and water sources in Northwest Arkansas, at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Neely will use the Beaver Water District's "stream table," a scale model of regional waterways, to show how streams, creeks, and lakes impact their surroundings. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Mountain Biking History

Tim Scott, assistant superintendent at Devil's Den State Park, will present a program entitled, "Wheel's-A-Rolling: The Early History of Mountain Biking in the Natural State" at noon Wednesday, June 19, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. In the early 1990s, Scott led the way for Devil's Den State Park to become the first state park in Arkansas to construct mountain bike trails. He is also a founder of the Ozark Mountain Bike Festival, held annually at Devil's Den State Park since 1989.

Quilt Show-and-Tell

Quilt historian Alice McElwain will host a quilt show-and-tell session, from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Folks are invited to bring in quilts for McElwain to examine for clues about the quilt's history. She will also offer tips for care and storage of quilts and on the process of having the quilt appraised.

Green Team Activity Day

Saving Nature Now, a nonprofit educational organization dedicated to raising awareness about our natural world, will hold a free "Green Team Activity Day" event for kids in grades 2 through 6, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. Kids accompanied by a parent or adult friend can explore fun activities and learn about protecting nature. Sponsored by Saving Nature Now (savingnaturenow.org). Free, but preregistration is encouraged.

MEETINGS AT THE MUSEUM

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Storytellers

The Tellers of Tales storytelling group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. All tellers and listeners are invited.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet at 10 a.m. Monday June 3, and Monday, June 17, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 22, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, in the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

