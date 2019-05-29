Seven Layer Salad
Recipe from the kitchen of Sheila Chandler
The Poe Collection
1 head of lettuce, shredded
1 c. celery, chopped
1 c. bell peppers, chopped
1 green onion, diced
1 c. carrots, grated
10 oz. frozen peas, thawed
2 c. Miracle Whip
2 T. sugar
1/2 lb. bacon, cooked to a crisp and crumbled
1/2 lb. mild cheddar cheese, grated
In a large glass serving bowl, make layers in the following order: lettuce, celery, bell peppers, green onions, carrots, and peas.
In a small bowl, mix the Miracle Whip and sugar together. Spread the mixture over the layer of peas. Sprinkle with the bacon and cheese. Chill overnight before serving.
Recipe Note: I have always liked to bring this dish to pot lucks. It is always a big hit.
•••
