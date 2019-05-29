Pea Ridge School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program from Monday, June 3, 2019, to Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

Meals for breakfast and lunch will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, at a first come, first serve basis, at the site.

Location of the site feeding program is at the Pea Ridge Primary School located at 1411 Weston St., Pea Ridge, Ark. The breakfast times are from 8 to 8:40 a.m.; lunch times are from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program discrimination Complaint Form (AD-3027), found online at http://ascr.usda.gov/complaint filing cust.html and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866-632-9992.

Submit the completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture

1. Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

2. Fax: 202-690-7442; or

3. Email: program.intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.

Community on 05/29/2019