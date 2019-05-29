Warrants:

• Angela Diane Requa, 43, Pea Ridge, failure to pay time pay

• Billy E. Cole, 63, Elkins, contempt of court

• Tommy John Barnes, 36, Rogers, failure to pay time pay

• Kimberly A. Napier, 34, Pea Ridge, failure to pay time payment

Friday, May 17

3:17 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Christopher M. Daniels, 27, Pineville, Mo., in connection with a warrant for failure to appear and a warrant from Bentonville.

Saturday, May 18

4:55 p.m. A resident of Pea Ridge reported she had found and picked up a dog at the intersection of Slack Street and Barris Lane. She took it to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic.

Sunday, May 19

6:32 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Taylor Lane for a criminal mischief involving a truck and trailer that had apparently been vandalized.

Tuesday, May 21

2:46 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on McCulloch Drive for a disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested William Howard Putnam, 48, Pea Ridge, in connection with third-degree battering.

Wednesday, May 22

1:35 p.m. A resident of West Pickens Road reported a break-in of an unlocked vehicle and the theft of items including a pressure washer.

3:15 p.m. The school resource officer was dispatched to the Intermediate School for a child custody dispute. The complainant was advised to resolve the issue in court.

6:38 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Hunter Drive for a caller who said two people were on the property and would not leave when asked. Police advised all parties the issue about which they were arguing was a civil issue.

8:44 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested the passenger, Samantha Melissa Countryman, 24, Seligman, Mo., in connection with warrants from Pea Ridge, Gentry, Fayetteville and Bella Vista; a felony warrant from Benton County; and possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

