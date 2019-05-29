Basketball

Little 'Hawks Basketball camp for boys and girls entering second through seventh grade next year, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon May 28-30.

Camp for second- and third-grade students will be in the Primary School gym.

Camp for fourth- and fifth-grade students will be in the Middle School gym.

Camp for sixth- and seventh-grade students will be in the High School gym.

The cost is $50 per student athlete. All proceeds go to the basketball program. Each child will receive a camp T-shirt. There will be contests and competitions for awards.

Concessions will be available for purchase during breaks.

The number one goal of this camp is for every child to have fun. There will be plenty of instruction and many opportunities for children to improve as players.

Camp will be broken up into three gyms based on grade level. Parent's may pay in advance or check in at child's grade-appropriate gym. Walk-ins will be accepted on Tuesday morning.

Registration will begin at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Daily Schedule

8 a.m. Roll call, stretching

8:15 a.m. Fundamental stations

9:15 a.m. Shooting

9:30 a.m. Break

9:45 a.m. Free throws

10:45 a.m. Break

11 a.m. Games: 5 on 5

11:30 a.m. Release

Contests

Hot Shot

Free Throw

Knock-Out

3 on 3, 5 on 5

Campers must be picked up around 11:30 a.m. at age-appropriate gym. Camper must bring a note if going home with someone other than their parent.

The staff includes current Pea Ridge coaches and former players and will be directed by PRHS coaching staff. Current and former players will aid in instruction.

Checks are to be made payable to PRHS Basketball. The form and check may be sent to Pea Ridge High School, CH: PRHS Basketball Camp, 979 Weston St., Pea Ridge, AR 72751. For information, contact coach Heath Neal at 479-228-0700 or coach Trent Loyd at 479-651-8710.

Football

Two football camps are slated for this summer for second- through sixth-grade students. Pride II Athlete Camp is $50 and Hawk football Camp is $35. Attendance at both is $70. There is also a sibling discount.

The Pride II Athlete Camp is open to all student athletes from second through sixth grade. It is designed for all Blackhawk students both male and female.

Each of the 13 sessions will focus on learning the fundamental of modern athletic training including core body strength, explosive training techniques, athletic movement training and overall body control (e.e. change of direction, swinging, vertical jumping, linear and lateral explosions, etc.). The program is designed and instructed by Blackhawk staff members and will focus on athletic movements in all sports.

The Hawk Football Camp is slated for 6-8 p.m. July 15-17. It is a non-contact camp designated for all Pea Ridge youth from second through sixth grade.

Specific football skills are taught in a safe and controlled environment. Fundamentally correct blocking and tackling techniques a used by the Blackhawk football program will be instructed as well specific mental and character lesson.

All youth football coaches as well as the high school coaches and players will be present and instruct the camp.

There are discounts given for Football camp for full Pea Ridge youth teams who attend.

Campers are to wear loose t-shirt, athletic shorts, athletic shoes and bring water.

The Pride II Athlete Camp will be held in the Blackhawk Indoor facility field and weight room. The Hawk football camp will be held in Blackhawk Stadium.

Pride II camp meets 9-10 a.m. Monday, July 8-Wednesday July 10; Monday July 15-Thursday, July 11; Monday, July 22, through Thursday, July 25; and Monday, July 29, through Tuesday, July 30.

For more information, contact coach Stephen Neal at sneal@pearidge12.com. Make checks payable to Blackhawk Football and send payment and registration to Pea Ridge High School, attention Coach Steve Neal, 781 W. Pickens Rd., Pea Ridge AR 72751.

Track and field

The Little 'Hawks Summer Camp for Track and field will be held May 28-30 and sponsored by the Blackhawk Track program.

The camp has 60 openings, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Students may turn forms into the school office or mail them to Heather Wade, Track Camp, 781 W. Pickens Rd., Pea Ridge AR 72751. Checks should be made payable to PRHS Track.

the cam is available to male and female students who are entering grades 3 through 7 next year. The cost is $25 per student. Each participants receives a track and field medal.

A snack will be provided each day during the break.

The daily schedule is:

12-12:30 p.m. Kids coming from basketball camp each lunch in facility (bring their own)

12:30-12:45 p.m. Roll call, stretching, agility

12:45 -1:30 p.m. Field event stations

1:30-1:40 p.m. Snack and drink break

1:40-2:20 p.m. Running event stations

2:20-2:30 p.m. Camp announcements and track talk

2:30 p.m. Pick up

Please have athletes picked up between 2:30 to 2:45 p.m. Campers must bring a note if going home with someone other than their parent.

On Thursday, there will be a mini track meet. The students will be able to compete in different events with the potential to win ribbon. Parents are welcome and encouraged to attend.

The goal of this camp is to introduce different events in track and field to elementary-age athletes in order to prepare them for the Pea Ridge Middle School track program. Track teaches students the importance of teamwork, discipline and a positive attitude. The staff will include current track and field coaches and athletes. who will assist in teaching and demonstrating the skills for each of the different events.

Students participating in the basketball camp can take their lunch to school and eat at the indoor facility between camps, according to school officials. Transportation from various basketball gyms to the facility will need to be arranged by parents.

For information, contact coach Heather Wade at hwade@pearidge12.com or Melissa Meyers at mmeyers@pearidgek12.com.

