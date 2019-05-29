"I can do everything through him who gives me strength." Philippians 4:13

Have you ever had one of those weeks in which life seems to be one step ahead of you? You can never catch your breath and feel like you are constantly choking. The hole keeps getting deeper or there's no light at the end of the tunnel. No break in sight. Just when it seems as if life can't get any worse -- it does.

In the past, a week like this would have caused so much distress, prompting poor decisions that would have led to even worse circumstances and consequences. This vicious cycle would spiral quickly and last longer because of the poor way I handled the initial set of circumstances.

My life took a dramatic turn when I learned that no matter what you do, you will never stop life's bad turns. We are all going to be tested. A traffic jam will cause you to miss that important appointment. You'll lose a job or promotion. Someone will be rude or hurtful, or even cheat on you. Finances will be frustrating, and people will be confusing. Your plans will rarely work out perfectly. But regardless of the situation, remember, God is the One who allows all things to happen. We don't know why, but He does, and He has a plan.

You can live happily each day despite life's ups and downs. But it can only be done through daily dependence on Jesus Christ and trust in God's sovereignty and plan. The Apostle Paul tells us that he learned the secret of being content in every situation: that he could do everything through Him that gives me strength. Once you throw away your me-centered lenses to view life and use God's perspective, you will enjoy freedom from circumstances. Then you will have control of your thoughts, feelings and actions.

Today, remember it's not what happens to you that counts. How you choose to react to each situation reflects your attitude, your heart and is the fruit of your life. Your response, your decision when life happens, is what and who you are.

When you feel uncomfortable today, stop and assess your reaction to the day's events. Are you using God-centered lenses or using your old me-centered lenses is your decision?

Editor's note: The Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart is the pastor of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Brightwater Methodist Church. The opinions expressed are those of the writer. He can be contacted at revjstewart@gmail.com or 479-659-9519.

