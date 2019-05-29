TIMES photograph by Annette Beard Sandy and John Laster with the Pea Ridge Optimist Club set flags in front of the Walmart Neighborhood Market Saturday as part of the Optimist Club flag project. For $30 a year, members of the Pea Ridge Optimist Club place an American flag on Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Patriot’s Day, Columbus Day and Veteran’s Day.

