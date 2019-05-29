TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Veterans Jerry Burton, Howard Schuettpelz (seated), Kendall "Lucky" Simpson, Chris Snow and Bob Hauter, members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8109, gathered at the Pea Ridge Cemetery Saturday morning to set flags at the grave of each veteran buried there.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Jeremy Jordan and his father Steve Jordan, both of Pea Ridge, joined veterans at the Pea Ridge Cemetery Saturday morning setting flags at each veteran's grave. "It is the kind thing to do -- we're honoring the veterans who served," Jeremy, 14, said.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Chris Snow, veteran and VFW commander, saluted after placing each flag a "boot roll" away from the stone.

TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Curtis Snow places a flag at the headstone of David Musteen as son Chris Snow watches.

