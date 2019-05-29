Thursday, May 23
12:52 a.m. Samantha Melissa Countryman, 24, Seligman, Mo., by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt from Pea Ridge; felony failure to appear from Benton County; failure to appear from Rogers; failure to appear from Gravette; failure to appear from Washington County
7:29 p.m. Ethan Aron-Lakoda McDaniel, 21, Garfield, by Rogers Police, two count failure to appear from Rogers
Friday, May 24
9:18 p.m. Keith Edward Scott, 23, Bentonville, by Pea Ridge Police, fleeing on foot; felony failure to appear for Benton County; contempt from Bella Vista; and failure to appear from Bentonville
Saturday, May 25
8:11 p.m. Ethan Drew Roller, 29, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree endangering welfare of a minor; public intoxication - drinking in public; open container
Sunday, May 26
12:41 a.m. Brandon Nicholas Vaughan, 30, Pea Ridge, by Siloam Springs, possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance
9:35 p.m. Matthew Brandon Hester, 35, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, third-degree assault on a family or household member
4:33 p.m. Harry Silverman, 44, Pea ridge, by BCSO, felony failure to appearGeneral News on 05/29/2019
Print Headline: Benton County Jail