F.L. Davis Ace Hardware in Pea Ridge donated 250 flags to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8109 as part of the larger effort of Ace Hardware stores nationwide which is giving out one million American flags to the Veterans of Foreign Wars in honor of Fallen Heroes.

In gratitude for the local donation, members of the VFW Post 8109 presented Caitlin Baker, F.L. Davis Ace manager, with a letter of appreciation on at their store on May 16.

"With much appreciation, the VFW Post 8109 and all its members would like to thank you for your generous and thoughtful donation of 240 American flags. These flags will be used to respectfully mark the graves of veterans on the upcoming Memorial Day and Memorial Days to follow. It's a great honor to place these flags in honor of those who've served this great nation.

"Your patriotism is recognized and very much appreciated in this community."

Snow said, "We are excited that there are businesses like Ace Hardware who see the importance of having patriotic pride.

"We, as veterans, really appreciate those who take the time to do things like donate flags to the VFW, that really shows the recognition and understanding that they have for the sacrifice made by those who have served their nation in the armed forces. In this nationwide effort by Ace Hardware, it is their way of giving back, and it goes a long way when family members go to the cemeteries on Memorial Day and see a U.S. flag placed at the headstone of their loved one. They really do appreciate it. The VFW is a non-profit organization, so we rely solely on donations like these to help continue our efforts to honor those who died while serving. In the simplest of forms to show this, we honor them by placing these flags at the headstones every Memorial Day."

"Presenting F.L. Davis Ace Hardware in Pea Ridge with a appreciation letter is just that, a show of appreciation for what that company did for us. They (F. L. Davis Ace Hardware) go beyond donating flags, they also give a veterans discount every day, not just on special occasions or holidays. We really do appreciate all that they do!"

