Athletic director Kevin Ramey thanked coaches, teachers, parents and student athletes for a great season as he opened the spring sports awards ceremony Tuesday, May 14. Ramey said Pea Ridge has good statistics with just under 14% of student athletes going to college to play sports, nearly twice the national average of 7%.
Cheer
Scholar Athlete Award (GPA of 4.0 or higher)
• Nicole Turner
• Alison Hiett
• Tessa Kelley
All-State Makenzie Shirley
MVP Nicole Turner
Leadership Nicole Turner
Newcomer of the Year Alison Hiett
Most Spirited Tessa Kelley
Jump Award Nate Graham
Tumbling Award Nate Graham
Stunt Award Addie Rhine
Blackhawk Heart Award Chloe Henson
Baseball
Academic Scholar Athletes: Ryan Law, Matt Dixon
All Conference
• Tyler Odell
• Brayden Ralph
• Tate Busey
• Landon Allison
• Will Feemster
All Conference Honorable Mention
• Peyton Galbraith
• Carson Rhine
All State
• Tyler Odell
All Star Game: (Selected to be a candidate) Tyler Odell
Individual Awards
Batting Champion Brayden Ralph 3.83 avg.
Gold Glove Tate Busey
Pitching Award Tyler Odell
Most Versatile Award Will Feemster
Most Improved Award Dylan Workes
Hustle Award Carson Rhine
Rookie of the Year Logan Stewart, Hagen McGarrah
Coaches Award Devin Mathis
Doug Houston Attitude Peyton Galbraith
Jaimie Bray MVP (Voted on by the team) Landon Allison
Softball
Season Review -- 13 -7
Conference runner up
Regional tournament
All Conference
• Blakelee Winn
• Hollyn Davis
• Bailey Johnson
• Halley Laster
• Aidan Dayberry
• Alevia Reyna
• Haylee Fox
All Conference 2nd Team
• Meghan David
• Ravin Cawthon
• Josie Taylor
All State Honorable Mention
• Hollyn Davis
• Aidan Dayberry
All State
All Star Game Hollyn Davis
Junior Showcase Aidan Dayberry, Haylee Fox
Individual Awards
MVP Hollyn Davis
Gold Glove, Infield Bailey Johnson
Gold Glove, Outfield Blakelee Winn
Pitching Aidan Dayberry , 101 strikeouts, 99 innings pitched, 25 earned runs, New school record for fewest runs allowed in a season; pitched a perfect game and no hitter this year.
Rookie of the Year Josie Taylor
Blackhawk Award (Voted on by teammates) Leala Sorrell
Hustle Award (voted on by teammates) Meghan David
Coaches Award Halley Laster
Silver Slugger Blakelee Winn
Scholar athletes: Dallice White, Lillian Murray, Nalea Holiday, Emily Beck, Aidan Dayberry, Halley Laster, Leala sorrell, Bailey Johnson
Basketball
Boys
Team stats
23-8 overall record
9-3 Record 4A-1 West Conference Runner Up
District Tournament Runner Up
Lavaca Tournament Champs
Airedale Holiday Tournament Runner Up
Battle At The Ridge third Place
All Conference
• Nick Coble
• Will Feemster
• Carson Rhine
• Wesley Wales
All State
• Nick Coble
KURM Dream Team Nick Coble and Wesley Wales
Hustle Award Will Feemster
Most Improved Alex Wilkerson
Utility Award Landon Allison
Offensive MVP Wesley Wales
Defensive MVP Carson Rhine
Team MVP Nick Coble (one of the most prolific scores in Pea Ridge history and one of best scorers in NWA)
Mr. Blackhawk Trey Anderson
Battle of the Ridge scholarship Landon Allison
Girls
Season Overview
Lady 'Hawks finished with an overall record of 23-7 and 10-2 in the 4A-1 Conference.
Queens of the Court tournament Runner up
Golden Arrow Tournament Champs
Airedale Holiday Tournament Champs
4A-1 Conference Champs
All State
• Hollyn Davis
All State honorable mention
• Blakelee Winn
All Conference
• Hollyn Davis
• Blakelee Winn
• Gabby Adams
• Katelyn Swope
• Maria Socha
All Conference honorable mention
• Aidan Dayberry
KURM Dream team Hollyn Davis, Gabby Adams, Katelyn Swope
Fall Sports Banquet Awards
10K Shot Club Members: Hollyn Davis, Gabby Adams, Hayley West, Samantha Yeagar, Aidan Dayberry, Blakelee Winn
Lady Hawk Iron Award (Athlete who won in the weight room) Kadense Mcdonald/ Hayley West
Most Improved Player Award (Athlete who has worked extremely hard and improved individually in all areas) Ravin Cawthon/ Josey Goldberg
Rebounding Award (Player who controlled the boards) Allisa Short
Defensive Stopper Award (Player who set the tone defensively) Blakelee Winn
Leadership Award (The most reliable and the one player that will never quit on any aspect of a workout, practice or game. She leads by example every day!) Maria Socha
Cristy Graham Memorial Award (Is an award for a player who didn't always dominate the stat sheet, but always worked extremely hard and got the most out of her ability.) Katelyn Swope
Blackhawk Award (The teammate that embodies and represents our core values on and off the court.) Aidan Dayberry
Most Outstanding Player (The teammate that we had to have on the court to be successful.) Hollyn Davis
Outstanding Senior Award (This person did whatever was asked of her, and was a tremendous senior in the locker room for us.) Hollyn Davis, Maria Socha, Gabby Adams, Katelyn Swope, Meredith Mitchell
Biggest award of the night and one of which I am most proud!
Scholar Athlete Award: This award is given to the athletes who have excelled in the classroom. (We compete in the classroom as well as on the court.) Maria Socha, Katelyn Swope, Aidan Dayberry
Fun fact/statistics:
Lady 'Hawks GPA: 3.70
94% of our team is in the Top 40% of their class
69% of our team is in the Top 25% of their class
38% of our team is in the Top 10% of their class
26% of our team is in the Top 5% of their class
Track
Boys
Outstanding Sprinter Cooper Elliott
Outstanding Distance Josiah Small, runner up holding school record
Outstanding Hurdler Justin Koon
Most Improved Kevin Vasquez
MVP Connor Escajeda
Blackhawk Pride Shaed Cates
Outstanding Field Events Zach Woods, Logan Spears
Flying Dutchman Award Sander Van Der Veen
Scholar athletes Justin Koon, Cooper Elliott, Connor Escajada, Phillip Brown, Kyle Telgemeier, Layton Powell, Mason Plunk, Boston Spears, Brendon Power, Harley Nunley, Eli Wiggins, Drake Wolfenden
All Conference: Justin Koon, Zach Woods, Lance Nunley, Shaed Cates, Josiah Small, Connor Escajeda, Kevin Vasquez, Sander Van der Veen, Cooper Elliott, Patrick Elliott and Adam Trammell
All State: Adam Trammell, Connor Escajeda, Cooper Elliott, Patrick Elliott, Shaed Caes and Josiah Small
Girls
Sprinter award Jamison Toms
Distance award Harmony Reynolds
Hurdler award Shelby Dunlap
Field event awards Meredith Mitchell, Kynley Burton
Most improved Makenzie Kilingman
Blackhawk Pride Claire Hale
MVP Blakelee Winn, Cassidy Mooneyhan
Scholar athletes Danny Hu, Emma Stein, Cassidy Mooneyhan, Sadie Grigg, Shelby Dunlap, Haley Key, Aiden Dayberry, Olivia Scates, Kyla Wheeless, Lauren Wright, Dallice White, Mikayla Humphrey, Liz Vazques, Kamree Dye
All State: Cassidy Mooneyhan, Blakelee Winn, Jamison Toms, Claire Hale and Shelby Dunlap
All Conference: Madison Smith, Lauren Wright, Dallice White and Mikayla Humphrey, freshmen; Blakelee Winn, Olivia McCracken, Harmony Reynolds, Claire Hale, McKenzie Klingman, sophomores; Kynley Burton, Cassidy Mooneyhan and Jamison Toms, juniors; and Meredith Mitchell and Shelby Dunlap, seniors
Sports on 05/22/2019
Print Headline: Spring Athletic Awards presented