Athletic director Kevin Ramey thanked coaches, teachers, parents and student athletes for a great season as he opened the spring sports awards ceremony Tuesday, May 14. Ramey said Pea Ridge has good statistics with just under 14% of student athletes going to college to play sports, nearly twice the national average of 7%.

Cheer

Scholar Athlete Award (GPA of 4.0 or higher)

• Nicole Turner

• Alison Hiett

• Tessa Kelley

All-State Makenzie Shirley

MVP Nicole Turner

Leadership Nicole Turner

Newcomer of the Year Alison Hiett

Most Spirited Tessa Kelley

Jump Award Nate Graham

Tumbling Award Nate Graham

Stunt Award Addie Rhine

Blackhawk Heart Award Chloe Henson

Baseball

Academic Scholar Athletes: Ryan Law, Matt Dixon

All Conference

• Tyler Odell

• Brayden Ralph

• Tate Busey

• Landon Allison

• Will Feemster

All Conference Honorable Mention

• Peyton Galbraith

• Carson Rhine

All State

• Tyler Odell

All Star Game: (Selected to be a candidate) Tyler Odell

Individual Awards

Batting Champion Brayden Ralph 3.83 avg.

Gold Glove Tate Busey

Pitching Award Tyler Odell

Most Versatile Award Will Feemster

Most Improved Award Dylan Workes

Hustle Award Carson Rhine

Rookie of the Year Logan Stewart, Hagen McGarrah

Coaches Award Devin Mathis

Doug Houston Attitude Peyton Galbraith

Jaimie Bray MVP (Voted on by the team) Landon Allison



Softball

Season Review -- 13 -7

Conference runner up

Regional tournament

All Conference

• Blakelee Winn

• Hollyn Davis

• Bailey Johnson

• Halley Laster

• Aidan Dayberry

• Alevia Reyna

• Haylee Fox

All Conference 2nd Team

• Meghan David

• Ravin Cawthon

• Josie Taylor

All State Honorable Mention

• Hollyn Davis

• Aidan Dayberry

All State

All Star Game Hollyn Davis

Junior Showcase Aidan Dayberry, Haylee Fox

Individual Awards

MVP Hollyn Davis

Gold Glove, Infield Bailey Johnson

Gold Glove, Outfield Blakelee Winn

Pitching Aidan Dayberry , 101 strikeouts, 99 innings pitched, 25 earned runs, New school record for fewest runs allowed in a season; pitched a perfect game and no hitter this year.

Rookie of the Year Josie Taylor

Blackhawk Award (Voted on by teammates) Leala Sorrell

Hustle Award (voted on by teammates) Meghan David

Coaches Award Halley Laster

Silver Slugger Blakelee Winn

Scholar athletes: Dallice White, Lillian Murray, Nalea Holiday, Emily Beck, Aidan Dayberry, Halley Laster, Leala sorrell, Bailey Johnson

Basketball

Boys

Team stats

23-8 overall record

9-3 Record 4A-1 West Conference Runner Up

District Tournament Runner Up

Lavaca Tournament Champs

Airedale Holiday Tournament Runner Up

Battle At The Ridge third Place

All Conference

• Nick Coble

• Will Feemster

• Carson Rhine

• Wesley Wales

All State

• Nick Coble

KURM Dream Team Nick Coble and Wesley Wales

Hustle Award Will Feemster

Most Improved Alex Wilkerson

Utility Award Landon Allison

Offensive MVP Wesley Wales

Defensive MVP Carson Rhine

Team MVP Nick Coble (one of the most prolific scores in Pea Ridge history and one of best scorers in NWA)

Mr. Blackhawk Trey Anderson

Battle of the Ridge scholarship Landon Allison

Girls

Season Overview

Lady 'Hawks finished with an overall record of 23-7 and 10-2 in the 4A-1 Conference.

Queens of the Court tournament Runner up

Golden Arrow Tournament Champs

Airedale Holiday Tournament Champs

4A-1 Conference Champs

All State

• Hollyn Davis

All State honorable mention

• Blakelee Winn

All Conference

• Hollyn Davis

• Blakelee Winn

• Gabby Adams

• Katelyn Swope

• Maria Socha

All Conference honorable mention

• Aidan Dayberry

KURM Dream team Hollyn Davis, Gabby Adams, Katelyn Swope

Fall Sports Banquet Awards

10K Shot Club Members: Hollyn Davis, Gabby Adams, Hayley West, Samantha Yeagar, Aidan Dayberry, Blakelee Winn

Lady Hawk Iron Award (Athlete who won in the weight room) Kadense Mcdonald/ Hayley West

Most Improved Player Award (Athlete who has worked extremely hard and improved individually in all areas) Ravin Cawthon/ Josey Goldberg

Rebounding Award (Player who controlled the boards) Allisa Short

Defensive Stopper Award (Player who set the tone defensively) Blakelee Winn

Leadership Award (The most reliable and the one player that will never quit on any aspect of a workout, practice or game. She leads by example every day!) Maria Socha

Cristy Graham Memorial Award (Is an award for a player who didn't always dominate the stat sheet, but always worked extremely hard and got the most out of her ability.) Katelyn Swope

Blackhawk Award (The teammate that embodies and represents our core values on and off the court.) Aidan Dayberry

Most Outstanding Player (The teammate that we had to have on the court to be successful.) Hollyn Davis

Outstanding Senior Award (This person did whatever was asked of her, and was a tremendous senior in the locker room for us.) Hollyn Davis, Maria Socha, Gabby Adams, Katelyn Swope, Meredith Mitchell

Scholar Athlete Award: This award is given to the athletes who have excelled in the classroom. (We compete in the classroom as well as on the court.) Maria Socha, Katelyn Swope, Aidan Dayberry

Fun fact/statistics:

Lady 'Hawks GPA: 3.70

94% of our team is in the Top 40% of their class

69% of our team is in the Top 25% of their class

38% of our team is in the Top 10% of their class

26% of our team is in the Top 5% of their class

Track

Boys

Outstanding Sprinter Cooper Elliott

Outstanding Distance Josiah Small, runner up holding school record

Outstanding Hurdler Justin Koon

Most Improved Kevin Vasquez

MVP Connor Escajeda

Blackhawk Pride Shaed Cates

Outstanding Field Events Zach Woods, Logan Spears

Flying Dutchman Award Sander Van Der Veen

Scholar athletes Justin Koon, Cooper Elliott, Connor Escajada, Phillip Brown, Kyle Telgemeier, Layton Powell, Mason Plunk, Boston Spears, Brendon Power, Harley Nunley, Eli Wiggins, Drake Wolfenden

All Conference: Justin Koon, Zach Woods, Lance Nunley, Shaed Cates, Josiah Small, Connor Escajeda, Kevin Vasquez, Sander Van der Veen, Cooper Elliott, Patrick Elliott and Adam Trammell

All State: Adam Trammell, Connor Escajeda, Cooper Elliott, Patrick Elliott, Shaed Caes and Josiah Small

Girls

Sprinter award Jamison Toms

Distance award Harmony Reynolds

Hurdler award Shelby Dunlap

Field event awards Meredith Mitchell, Kynley Burton

Most improved Makenzie Kilingman

Blackhawk Pride Claire Hale

MVP Blakelee Winn, Cassidy Mooneyhan

Scholar athletes Danny Hu, Emma Stein, Cassidy Mooneyhan, Sadie Grigg, Shelby Dunlap, Haley Key, Aiden Dayberry, Olivia Scates, Kyla Wheeless, Lauren Wright, Dallice White, Mikayla Humphrey, Liz Vazques, Kamree Dye

All State: Cassidy Mooneyhan, Blakelee Winn, Jamison Toms, Claire Hale and Shelby Dunlap

All Conference: Madison Smith, Lauren Wright, Dallice White and Mikayla Humphrey, freshmen; Blakelee Winn, Olivia McCracken, Harmony Reynolds, Claire Hale, McKenzie Klingman, sophomores; Kynley Burton, Cassidy Mooneyhan and Jamison Toms, juniors; and Meredith Mitchell and Shelby Dunlap, seniors

