Sunday, April 21

1:40 p.m. Police received a report of a suspected sexual assault against a child. The report had originally been filed with Fayetteville Police but referred to Pea Ridge as the incident reportedly happened in the city limits of Pea Ridge. The incident had already been reported to the Arkansas State Police Child Abuse Hotline. After an investigation at the Children's Advocacy Center, the allegations were determined to be unfounded.

Tuesday, April 23

7:47 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Van Dorn Street for a residential burglary not in progress involving damage to a flat screen TV.

Monday, April 29

2:43 p.m. Police received a delayed burglary report from a resident of Richards Street involving jewelry and silverware stolen. As a result of an investigation, the items were found to have been sold at a location in Rogers. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspect. On Friday, May 17, more items were discovered missing including a cashier's check and prescription medication.

Wednesday, May 1

3:40 p.m. Police were dispatched to a rolling disturbance on North Curtis Avenue involving Jennifer Iy, 43, Pea Ridge, reporting abusive language from a man leaving Subway and she then followed him. The matter was forwarded to the city prosecutor who declined to prosecute.

5:08 p.m. As a result of an investigation, police arrested Katherine V. Jaber, 59, Pea Ridge, in connection with shoplifting and a juvenile for driving without a driver's license and no proof of insurance.

Thursday, May 2

6:43 p.m. Police were dispatched to Fred's Pharmacy for a shoplifting in progress. As a result of the investigation, a juvenile was cited in connection with shoplifting and trespassed from the store.

Friday, May 3

12:36 p.m. Police received a report of shoplifting from Neighborhood Market. As a result of the investigation, police obtained warrants for arrest of the two suspects.

3:31 p.m. Police were advised of a private property accident at Walmart Neighborhood Market and determined from video surveillance that the damage to the vehicle in question did not happen in the parking lot.

9:25 p.m. Police observed two male subjects walking down the middle of Slack Street traveling east. As a result of a "consent search," police cited Eric D. Pedigo, 18, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Saturday, May 4

10:28 p.m. Police were advised of a disturbance at a residence on Conrad Street between two males. As a result of the investigation, police cited Lance Cornett, 31, Pea Ridge, in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

10:48 a.m. Police were dispatched to a private property accident at McDonald's restaurant.

Sunday, May 5

3:18 a.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Nicholas Wade Lake, 28, Bella Vista, in connection with DWI, no driver's license, driving left of center, no proof of insurance and refusal to submit. He was also wanted on a warrant from Fayetteville Police.

7:18 a.m. A resident of Eagle Crest reported an unlocked vehicle broken into and items, including cash, a check, debit cards and a driver's license had been taken. At 9:03 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of Washburn Drive in reference to found property -- a purse containing most of the items reported missing from the vehicle on Eagle Crest. The cash was not found.

7:31 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Choate Place circle for found property involving a case of cassette tapes.

1:12 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Washburn Drive in reference to found property of a duffle bag. The owner was contacted and said she didn't know her bag was missing, but believed she had left it in a vehicle on Washburn Drive.

2:59 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Sam A. Allen, 31, Siloam Springs, in connection with speeding, driving on a suspended driver's license and warrants from Rogers, Bentonville and Siloam Springs.

4:21 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on . Choate Place Circle in reference to a breaking and entering call involving locked vehicles rummaged through and damaged.

Monday, May 6

8:33 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on George Miller Drive for a physical disturbance. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Kolbrun Elan Bunting, 33, Pea ridge, in connection with third-degree domestic battery; and Joshua Colton Bunting, 30, Pea Ridge, third-degree domestic battery. Joshua Bunting was checked out at a hospital before being booked into the jail.

5:29 p.m. Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Slack and Oakley streets.

1:39 p.m. A resident of McNair Street reported violation of a protection order.

7:06 p.m. As a result of a traffic stop, police arrested Misty Dawn Wing, 42, Pea Ridge, in connection with driving on a suspended driver's license and a warrant from Little Flock Police.

Tuesday, May 7

12:57 a.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Chapman Lane in reference to a medical assist with a female claiming she was having a panic attack. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Shaylan D. Dandrea, 38, Pea Ridge, in connection with disorderly conduct/unreasonable or excessive behavior; third-degree assault/creates apprehension of imminent injury

Wednesday, May 8

6:20 a.m. A resident of Mary Phelps Drive reported a mailbox had been damaged. As a result of an investigation, police found four other mailboxes on Mary Phelps Drive also damaged.

9:15 a.m. A resident of Mary Phelps Drive reported a damaged mailbox.

1:35 p.m. Police received a report from Carroll Electric about theft of services at a residence on Harper Drive. The meter had twice been disconnected and twice tampered with and energy diverted and stolen. As a result of the investigation, police cited Savannah Spillman, 32, Bentonville, in connection with theft of services.

2:54 p.m. The School Resource Officer was notified of a student who made a threat against a teacher at the High School. The student reportedly stated in class a desire to shoot school staff. As a result of the investigation, upon the advice of juvenile detention probation intake officer, the youth was issued a juvenile court appearance bond with the charge of terroristic threatening.

5:07 p.m. A resident of Mary Phelps reported a mailbox had been knocked over.

Thursday, May 9

8:05 a.m. A resident of McNair Street reported an unlocked vehicle was broken into and items were taken.

Friday, May 10

3:39 p.m. Police received a report of a private property accident at the Walmart Neighborhood Market that a resident of Bella Vista claimed happened on May 9. Video surveillance did not show the vehicle.

Tuesday, May 14

2:19 p.m. Police received a report of theft from the Neighborhood Market. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Vanessa Alexis Barrett, 30, Pea Ridge, in connection with theft and Jacqueline Riner, 35, Pea Ridge, in connection with a warrant for shoplifting and two counts of theft. Both women were also given trespass warnings to stay off Walmart properties. As a result of further investigations, on May 17, police issued an additional citation for theft of property to Barrett.

Thursday, May 16

7:26 a.m. Police received a report of an assault that reportedly happened at a residence on General Franz Sigel Road. As a result of the investigation, it was determined that there was no intent to harm anyone. No charges were filed.

Friday, May 17

11:08 a.m. Police were dispatched to a state traffic accident at Slack and Weston streets involving vehicles driven by Jerry D. Waugh, 80, Pea Ridge, and a juvenile.

Saturday, May 18

4:55 p.m. A resident of Weston Loop took a dog to the police station. She said she found it at Slack Street and Barris Lane. It was taken to the Pea Ridge Vet Clinic.

Sunday, May 19

5:05 p.m. Police received a report of shoplifting at the Neighborhood Market. As a result of the investigation, police cited Stephany K. Johnsen, 61, Gravette, in connection with shoplifting.

7:32 p.m. Police were dispatched to Crawford Street for a motor-vehicle collision with no injuries involving a vehicle driven by Laura Socha, 21, Pea Ridge, who backed into a parked vehicle owned by James Wilkinson, 77, of Omaha, Neb.

