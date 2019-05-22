Linda Lee Davidson

Linda Lee Davidson, 61, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Sunday May 19, 2019, with loved ones by her side. She was born Aug. 19, 1957, in Siloam Springs, Ark., to Gerald and Violet Buck.

She enjoyed collecting Indian artifacts, traveling, taking care of her family and her beloved dog, Banjo.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Danny Wayne Davidson; three children, Amanda Davidson of Springdale, Crystal and Brad Dime of Johnson and Daniel and Chrissy Davidson of Huntsville; 14 grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.

Private family memorial services will be held in memory.

Online condolences www.WestfieldChapel.com.

Frances Ann Ellington

Frances Ann Ellington, 78, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Rogers, Ark. She was born June 10, 1940, in Clovis, N.M., to Roy and Irene (White) Sagely.

She was a loving mother and grandmother.

She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband, Jr. Guy Ellington; a brother, Dub Sagely; and a sister, Louise Thomas.

Survivors are her son, Johnny and wife Teresa McChristian of Rogers, Ark.; daughters, Tina Robertson of Rogers and Cindy Loftin and husband Joe of Avoca, Ark.; brothers, Alfred Sagely of Farmington, Ark., Quenton Sagely of Wichita, Kan., and Benny and wife Carolyn Sagely of Bella Vista, Ark.; sisters, Genevieve Pace of Cave Springs, Ark., and Twilla and husband Alan McElroy of Springdale, Ark.; seven grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in Rollins Funeral Chapel in Rogers, Ark.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in First Baptist Church, Cave Springs, Ark.

Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of Rollins Funeral Home of Rogers. www.RollinsFuneral.com.

John Secor Leak

John Secor Leak, 94, of Cassville, Mo., died May 18, 2019, in Mercy Hospital in Rogers. He was born Nov. 15, 1924, in Hickory Creek, Ark., to Marion Columbus Leak and Grace Secor Leak.

He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran in World War II. He was a rancher and loved to work his cattle, use his tractor on the farm and driving the backroads to see the countryside.

He was a member of the Church of Christ in Washburn, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Doris Clyde Leak; a daughter, Ellen Baldwin; a son, Kirby Leak; two brothers, Hubert and Herbert Leak; and a sister, Lola Standlee.

Survivors are his wife, Jonny Faye Milam Leak of the home; and a son, Russell Leak and wife Janet of Broken Arrow, Okla.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, in Sisco Funeral Chapel, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, in Sisco Funeral Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Hickory Creek Cemetery in Springdale.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Christine Ann Smith

Christine Ann Smith, 66, of Pea Ridge, died May 19, 2019, after a long battle with cancer at Mercy Hospital in Rogers. She was born Sept. 28, 1952, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., to Albert Franklin Batchelor, Jr. and Patricia Dorthea Brunke Batchelor.

She married Harlan Lee Smith Nov. 7, 1974, in Sikeston, Mo. She was a homemaker and worked for Tyson Foods Krispy Kitchen in Bentonville for 15 years. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Survivors are her husband of 43 years, Harlan Smith of the home; her mother Patricia Batchelor of Cape Girardeau, Mo. ; two daughters, Ellen Coffelt and husband Jacob of Garfield and Dorothy Jones and husband Jeff of Noel, Mo.; a brother, Franklin Batchelor III and wife Sue of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; and eight grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 24, in The Ridge Church, North Curtis Avenue, Pea Ridge.

Service is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, in The Ridge Church in Pea Ridge.

Burial will be in Buttram Chapel Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Charley W. Wright

Charley W. Wright, 91, longtime businessman of Bentonville passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was born July 31, 1927, in Heavener, Okla., to Sam and Ruth Viola McMahon Wright.

He proudly served his country in and the U.S. Army and for many years he owned and operated Wright's Electric, from which he retired.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of nearly 50 years, Joan Marcia Wright, and his parents.

Survivors include his daughter, Marcia Browning of Seligman, Mo.; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members, dear friends and business associates.

Following private services, Wright will be laid to rest next to his wife in Bentonville Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers.

Condolences may be expressed at www.RollinsFuneral.com.

