TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Honors and high honors graduates were feted at a luncheon Thursday in the court room at the School Administration building. Students were presented their cords and medals for their grades. Guest speaker was former PRHS graduate Jessica Weller, MPA PA-C, cardiology for Mercy. Honor graduates were Gabrielle Adams, Sidney Bence, Toni Brewer, Rory Dent, Grace Downs, Mackenzie France, Mason Harwell, Heather Keener, Tayler Kelly, Callie Ketcher, Jordan Kuriatnyk, Devin Mathis, Abby McGarrah, Macey Webb, Bridget Willis and Nathaniel Wood. High honors graduates were Landon Allison, Cailey Bowie, Kaitlyn Box, Tristin Brewer, Zackary Brown, Samuel Burke, Ian Campbell, Christian Campbell, Hazen Cates, Madilynn Childs, Parker Daniels, Hollyn Davis, Tara Doepke, Shelby Dunlap, Cooper Elliott, Connor Escajeda, William Feemster, Reigh Anne Goldberg, Reese Greene, Catie Hambrick, Ashley Hansen, Ashley Henson, Anika Holliday, Makayla James, Zoe Jennings, Bailey Johnson, Braeden Kennedy, Justin Koon, Halley Laster, Madison McGuire, Jessica McMahon, Alec Meredith, Meredith Mitchell, Dalton Nesbitt, Carson Rhine, Makenzie Shirley, MacGwire Smith, Maria Socha, Leala Sorrell,Emma Stein, Alyssandra Suddath, Logan Swadley, Katelyn Swope, Nicole Turner, Sander Van der Veen and Alexander Wilkerson.

Community on 05/22/2019