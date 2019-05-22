TIMES photographs by Annette Beard

Members of Trail Life Troop 0911 retired a frayed American flag Saturday morning from the pole in front of Equity Bank, Pea Ridge, then erected a new flag. Members include John Long, Adam Rogers, James Johnson, Aaron Patterson and Kevin Farar. Leaders include Michael Farar, Jeremiah Johnson, George Long, Doug Rogers and troop master Marvin Farar.

Troop members carefully folded the old, frayed flag as other troop members and leaders stood in salute during the ceremony.

Troop members carefully folded the old, frayed flag as James Johnson watches holding the new flag. Other troop members and leaders stood in salute during the ceremony.

Troop members carefully folded the old, frayed flag as James Johnson watches holding the new flag.

John Long, Adam Rogers and Kevin Farar presented the old flag to troop members for retirement.

Troop members carefully held the flag above the ground as it was attached to the ropes to raise.

Troop members saluted as the new flag was raised.

