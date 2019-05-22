District Court of Benton County
Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch
Tuesday, May 14
Jeramy D. Amelung, 36, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Marc T. Barry, 50, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Larry R. Bierman, 39, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Christopher J. Bilderback, 44, failure to appear, guilty
Michelle R. Billington, 60, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Aaron M. Blagburn, 28, speeding, bond forfeit
Luis A. Clarin, 39, no insurance proof present, guilty
Travis Clark, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Leslie L. Cook, 55, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Emily Copp, 26, shoplifting, guilty
Robert G. Crossno, 52, speeding, guilty
William H. Cunningham, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Joshua R. Denmon, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Nowetta Fernandez, 36, failure to appear, guilty
Josiah E. Finney, 22, no insurance proof present, guilty; possession of open container, guilty
Christopher W. Foster, 36, no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty
Joseph Neal Griffith, 54, no or expired drivers license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Glenn Griffith, 21, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty
Michael P. Hall, 58, violation of firearms-fireworks-bows City Ord. 192, bond forfeit
Shannon D. Helt, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Joseph B. Hood, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Justin C. Jester, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty
Clifton R. Johnson, 35, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty
Austin Jones, 22, littering from a vehicle, guilty
Jordan Julios, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Rebecca F. Kapner, 39, no seat belt, guilty
Dakota A. Ketcher, 22, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Araena J. Long, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Susan G. Marshall, 56, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Katelynn Diane Martinez, 21, failure to appear, guilty
Dylan A. Massey, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Kelli McClurkin, 50, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed
Richard G. McCool, 60, speeding, bond forfeit
Alicia R. McFadden, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Tisha B. Meadows, 28, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Samuel Means, 18, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to dim lights, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed
William J. Mobley, 35, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Maria Montoya, 38, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Damion C. Moore, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Damion L. Moore, 20, no or expired vehicle license, nol prossed; no insurance proof present, guilty
Kalieah R. Nordengreen, 18, failure to appear, guilty
Dennis R. Oloteo, Jr., 56, speeding, bond forfeit
Kyle Parrish, 29, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Cory M. Patton, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Christopher C. Perry, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed
Jonathan B. Perry, 52, no or expired drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty
Justin E. Phillips, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed
Ashlee R. Pudas, 20, failure to appear, guilty
Jerry D. Randolph, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty
Jahaziel Reyes, 32, no insurance proof present, guilty
Vanessa N. Rivas, 22, speeding, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Ivan A. Rocha-Flores, 34, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit
Steven A. Schodrowski, 47, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit
Hannah G. Smith, 27, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Danielle L. Snodgrass, 26, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty
Emily J. Spears, 41, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
James R. Spillman, Jr., 38, theft of property, dismissed
Savanah Denee Spillman, 32, failure to appear, guilty
John T. Sprowes, 19, no proof of liability insurance, guilty
Jessica A. Stevens, 21, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit
Cassie L. Tenney, 38, speeding, bond forfeit
Rebecca L. Tillman, 20, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit
Jacob S. Uber, 28, failure to appear, guilty
Abraham Velasco, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Samantha M. Wallace, 25, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit
Alyssa M. Wassman, 20, improper passing, bond forfeit
Wyatt A. Watkins, 22, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to register, guilty
Curtis P. Weber, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit
Cheryl L. Wilson, 52, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeitGeneral News on 05/22/2019
Print Headline: Court Report