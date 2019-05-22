District Court of Benton County

Pea Ridge Dept., Judge Ray Bunch

Tuesday, May 14

Jeramy D. Amelung, 36, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Marc T. Barry, 50, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Larry R. Bierman, 39, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Christopher J. Bilderback, 44, failure to appear, guilty

Michelle R. Billington, 60, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Aaron M. Blagburn, 28, speeding, bond forfeit

Luis A. Clarin, 39, no insurance proof present, guilty

Travis Clark, 40, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Leslie L. Cook, 55, no or expired vehicle license, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Emily Copp, 26, shoplifting, guilty

Robert G. Crossno, 52, speeding, guilty

William H. Cunningham, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Joshua R. Denmon, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Nowetta Fernandez, 36, failure to appear, guilty

Josiah E. Finney, 22, no insurance proof present, guilty; possession of open container, guilty

Christopher W. Foster, 36, no insurance proof present, guilty; failure to register or transfer, guilty

Joseph Neal Griffith, 54, no or expired drivers license, guilty; driving while intoxicated, guilty; possession of controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Glenn Griffith, 21, no or expired drivers license, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty

Michael P. Hall, 58, violation of firearms-fireworks-bows City Ord. 192, bond forfeit

Shannon D. Helt, 48, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Joseph B. Hood, 42, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Justin C. Jester, 31, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty

Clifton R. Johnson, 35, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, guilty

Austin Jones, 22, littering from a vehicle, guilty

Jordan Julios, 27, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Rebecca F. Kapner, 39, no seat belt, guilty

Dakota A. Ketcher, 22, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Araena J. Long, 53, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Susan G. Marshall, 56, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Katelynn Diane Martinez, 21, failure to appear, guilty

Dylan A. Massey, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Kelli McClurkin, 50, no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed

Richard G. McCool, 60, speeding, bond forfeit

Alicia R. McFadden, 29, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Tisha B. Meadows, 28, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Samuel Means, 18, possession of a controlled substance, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; failure to dim lights, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, nol prossed

William J. Mobley, 35, driving on suspended or revoked drivers license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Maria Montoya, 38, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Damion C. Moore, 35, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Damion L. Moore, 20, no or expired vehicle license, nol prossed; no insurance proof present, guilty

Kalieah R. Nordengreen, 18, failure to appear, guilty

Dennis R. Oloteo, Jr., 56, speeding, bond forfeit

Kyle Parrish, 29, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Cory M. Patton, 19, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Christopher C. Perry, 25, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, nol prossed

Jonathan B. Perry, 52, no or expired drivers license, guilty; possession of drug paraphernalia, guilty; no insurance proof present, guilty

Justin E. Phillips, 30, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, guilty; failure to appear, nol prossed

Ashlee R. Pudas, 20, failure to appear, guilty

Jerry D. Randolph, 38, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, guilty

Jahaziel Reyes, 32, no insurance proof present, guilty

Vanessa N. Rivas, 22, speeding, guilty; no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Ivan A. Rocha-Flores, 34, no or expired drivers license, bond forfeit

Steven A. Schodrowski, 47, failure to register or transfer, bond forfeit

Hannah G. Smith, 27, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Danielle L. Snodgrass, 26, animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty; animal regulations City Ord. 314, guilty

Emily J. Spears, 41, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

James R. Spillman, Jr., 38, theft of property, dismissed

Savanah Denee Spillman, 32, failure to appear, guilty

John T. Sprowes, 19, no proof of liability insurance, guilty

Jessica A. Stevens, 21, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

Cassie L. Tenney, 38, speeding, bond forfeit

Rebecca L. Tillman, 20, imprudent driving City Ord. 139, bond forfeit

Jacob S. Uber, 28, failure to appear, guilty

Abraham Velasco, 20, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Samantha M. Wallace, 25, no or expired vehicle license, bond forfeit; failure to appear, bond forfeit

Alyssa M. Wassman, 20, improper passing, bond forfeit

Wyatt A. Watkins, 22, no or expired drivers license, guilty; failure to register, guilty

Curtis P. Weber, 34, contempt and failure to pay fines and costs, bond forfeit

Cheryl L. Wilson, 52, animal regulations City Ord. 314, bond forfeit

General News on 05/22/2019