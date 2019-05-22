Thursday, May 23

6 p.m.Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m.Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, May 24

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Wii Challenge You, ages 8 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

Saturday, May 25

1-4 p.m. Pea Ridge Museum open, 1451 N. Curtis Ave.; open other times by appointment, to schedule call Mary Durand at 586-5574, Jerry Nichols at 621-1621 or Marcia Cothran at 426-2191.

7-9 p.m. Music at the Fire House, NEBCO Fire-EMS, featuring Black Oak Band, NEBCO Community Center, U.S. Hwy. 62, Garfield. No cover charge; donations appreciated.

7 p.m. Seligman Dance, Seligman Chamber of Commerce; at the Seligman Chamber Event Center on Missouri Hwy. 37 north of Seligman; for information, call 417-662-3612 or 531-8255.

Sunday, May 26

2 p.m. Dent Cemetery Association, Dent Cemetery. Jacket (McDonald County), Mo.

Monday, May 27 - Memorial Day

7 p.m. Seligman Chamber of Commerce, Seligman, Mo., Community Building; for information, call 417-662-3612.

Tuesday, May 28

9-11 a.m.Loaves 'n Fishes food pantry, The Ridge Community Church, 836 N. Curtis Ave.; for information, call Bonnie Austin at 451-9333 or e-mail bonnie.austin.nlc@gmail.com.

3-5 p.m.I n The Grand S.T.E.A.M. Of Things, ages 8 and up, Pea Ridge Community Library

5 p.m. Teen School Book Club, "Shilouh," Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. Pea Ridge Historical Society, Heritage Building

Thursday, May 30

All day Book page craft, all ages, Pea Ridge Community Library

6 p.m. Pea Ridge Lions Club, Heritage Building

7:30 p.m. Garfield AA, Brightwater Methodist Church. Open meeting and no smoking; for information, call 619-6127.

Friday, May 31

3 p.m. Friday Flix, "Ralph Breaks The Internet," (PG) Pea Ridge Community Library

7:30 - 10 p.m. Ridge Rockers Square Dance Club, regular dance, Pea Ridge Middle School; for information, call 531-2043.

