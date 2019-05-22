Tuesday, May 14

12:53 p.m. Dana Annette Renegar, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, felony failure to appear; three counts possession of drug paraphernalia; possession with purpose to deliver controlled substance; two counts possession of a controlled substance; possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine; and possession of drug paraphernalia - methamphetamine/cocaine

10:27 p.m. Robert Eugene Patton, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, civil contempt from Benton County; failure to appear from Bethel Heights; contempt from Benton County; and contempt from Rogers

Wednesday, May 15

1:56 p.m. Brittany Nicole Eoff, 34, Rogers, by Pea Ridge Police, revoke of suspended sentence or probation from Benton County and failure to appear from Pea Ridge

2:01 p.m. Jason Everett Ardemagni, 41, Springdale, by Pea Ridge Police, felony failure to appear from Benton County; felony parole violation, in-state; two counts possession of a controlled substance

3:46 p.m. Christopher Wade Perez, 31, Pea Ridge, by Pea Ridge Police, third degree assault on a family or household member

4:39 p.m. Ashton Breann Hill, 29, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, failure to appear from Benton County; revoke of suspended sentence or probation from Benton County; failure to appear from Rogers; and failure to appear from Pea Ridge

Friday, May 17

9:19 a.m. Vanessa Dolores Crowly, 32, Garfield, by BCSO for felony contempt of court

Sunday, May 19

5:02 p.m Joseph Gladski, 44, Garfield, by BCSO, third-degree assault on a family or household member

5:22 p.m. Rayola Leanne Brumberlow, 36, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; obstruction of governmental operations

Monday, May 20

7:27 p.m. Lacia Dawn Dement, 36, Garfield, by Little Flock Police, DWI; refuse to submit to intoxication test

General News on 05/22/2019