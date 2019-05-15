TIMES photograph by Annette Beard

Lady Blackhawk track members won first place in state and were honored at the School Board meeting Monday. Team members include Dallice White, Claire Hale, Madison Smith, McKenzie Klingham, Blakelee Winn, Lauren Wright, Cassidy Mooneyhan, Harmony Reynolds and Kynley Burton. Coach is Heather Wade.

Blackhawk track boys were honored at School Board for great performances at state in which they took second place. Team members include Patrick Elliott, Cooper Elliott, Justin Koon, Lance Nunley, Connor Escajada, Shaed Cates, Josiah Small, Zach Woods, Adam Trammel and coach Asa Poteete.

