WASHINGTON -- One class at Pea Ridge Intermediate School had the chance to talk with a public official representing them in Washington, D.C. The fourth-graders visited with U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR) with the click of a mouse on Monday, May 13.

The students spoke with Boozman, who is working in the nation's capital, via online video chat service Skype.

"I always enjoy getting to visit with students and Skype calls give me the opportunity to do that even when I'm in Washington. This group asked some great questions that allowed me to share a little about myself and my work in the Senate on behalf of Arkansas.

"Having an ongoing dialogue with students and educators is important to me and I am thankful these young people and their teacher were willing and eager to invite me into their classroom," Boozman said.

"We loved having the opportunity to skype with Senator Boozman," Elizabeth Lee, teacher, said.

"Prior to today students had researched famous Arkansans and Sen. Boozman was one that students wanted to learn more about. Today he took time to answer each question the students asked about his position, background, education and public service. The students have been talking about this call all day to their friends and sharing new information about senatorial duties. I greatly appreciate his willingness to be involved in the classroom and give back to his home state even while he is in Washington."

Students asked a range of questions about Boozman's background, experience and the work he does in Washington and Arkansas.

Boozman, a former member of the Rogers School Board, explained his role as a public servant advocating for the interests of communities across the state, including Pea Ridge, and also expressed his thanks to Lee for the work she and all educators do to help students learn and succeed.

