Monday, May 20
Breakfast: Apple frudel, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk
Tuesday, May 21
Breakfast: Cooks choice
Lunch: Toasted ham & cheese, mixed salad, tator tots, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Wednesday, May 22
Breakfast: Cook's choice
Lunch: Toasted ham & cheese, mixed salad, tator tots, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, May 23
Breakfast: Cook's choice
Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, steamed broccoli, craisins or fresh fruit, milk
Friday, May 24
Cook's choice - last day of school
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.Community on 05/15/2019
