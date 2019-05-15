Monday, May 20

Breakfast: Apple frudel, diced peaches or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Taco salad, lettuce/tomato/cheese, seasoned corn, pineapple tidbits or fresh fruit, milk

Tuesday, May 21

Breakfast: Cooks choice

Lunch: Toasted ham & cheese, mixed salad, tator tots, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Wednesday, May 22

Breakfast: Cook's choice

Lunch: Toasted ham & cheese, mixed salad, tator tots, diced peaches or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, May 23

Breakfast: Cook's choice

Lunch: Corn dog, baked beans, steamed broccoli, craisins or fresh fruit, milk

Friday, May 24

Cook's choice - last day of school

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

