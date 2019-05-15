Horse trail closed due to heavy rains

Pea Ridge National Military Park Superintendent, Kevin Eads, announced Monday that the park horse trail will be closed until further notice. Eads said that heavy rains of late have made the trail too wet for use and susceptible to resource damage.

The trail offers horseback riders a unique and safe way to see the park and get some exercise. Park staff will monitor conditions and will provide notification as soon as conditions improve.

Pea Ridge National Military Park preserves and commemorates the March 7-8, 1862, battle that helped Union forces maintain physical and political control of the state of Missouri. Administered by the National Park Service, the 4,300-acre battlefield is located 10 miles north of Rogers, just off U.S. Highway 62. Visit us on Facebook or at: www.nps.gov/peri

Sports on 05/15/2019