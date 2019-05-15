Delores Fay Wilkerson Hall

Delores Fay Wilkerson Hall, 85, of Pea Ridge, Ark., died Friday, May 10, 2019, in the Circle of Life in Bentonville, Ark. She was born Nov. 11, 1933, in Brightwater, Ark., oldest daughter of Benton Wolford Wilkerson and Lena Don Prophet, and eldest grandchild of Clum and Betty Wilkerson and George and Bess Prophet.

She was on the 1950 Pea Ridge Centennial Fair Queen Court; was a Class of 1951 graduate of Pea Ridge Schools; worked for Hailey Ford Tractor and Car Company as a bookkeeper; worked for Bell Telephone Co. as a telephone operator; Pea Ridge grade school room mother; substitute teacher at Pea Ridge Schools; organizer for the Pea Ridge Riding Club; Thurman (Shorty) Parsons volunteer Rodeo of the Ozarks 1950s, '60s and '70s; member American Quarter Horse Association; owner of Quarter horses that raced in Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma; member of United Methodist Churches of Brightwater then Pea Ridge and past trustee; original member Ozark Downs Horse Association; life-time member of Rogers/Bentonville Elks Lodge; originator of the Pea Ridge Florist 1975; Mt. Vernon Township Election worker and sheriff for 40 years; original member of the Pea Ridge Park Commission; obtained Arkansas Real Estate Commission sales license in 1979 and sold real estate for Hall Realty in Pea Ridge; and Pea Ridge City Council member 1986 through 1992.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Billy L. Hall; her parents; and her sister, Betty Jean Wilkerson.

Survivors are her son, Lester D. Hall (Barbara); daughter, Penny Hall Schwitters of Pea Ridge; granddaughter, Savannah Swain (Erik) of Kansas City, Mo.; sister, June Misenhimer (Richard) of Rogers, Ark.; brothers C.W. Wilkerson (Becky) of Rogers, Ark., Jerry Wilkerson (Judy) of Pea Ridge, Ark., James Wilkerson (Belvie) of Kansas City, Mo., and Dr. L.M. "Mac" Hardy (Marilyn) of Shreveport, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honorary pallbearers are L.C. Barnett, Rick Buck, Keith Escue, Jim Jobe, David Kitchen, David Patterson and Kent Webb.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in Sisco Funeral Home in Pea Ridge.

Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Buttram's Chapel Cemetery, Lee Town Road, Pea Ridge, Ark., with the Rev. Dr. Scott Stewart officiating.

In the event of inclement weather Friday, the service will be in Sisco Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Mary Ruth Rogers Harris

Mary Ruth Rogers Harris, 85, of Fayetteville, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, in her home. She was born March 12, 1934, in Japton, Ark., to William "Tom" and Zola McChristian Rogers.

She was a member of the South Hill Church of Christ in Fayetteville. She had retired from Arkansas Western Gas after 34 years of service. She also loved bowling and was a part of the Arkansas Western Gas league.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kennon Rogers; and her husband, Bill Harris.

Survivors are her sister-in-law of 55 years, Peggy Tice Rogers of Fayetteville; her niece, Tracy Rogers of Fayetteville; and special cousins, Dwayne and Evelyn McChristian of Garfield, who helped care for her, as well as numerous other cousins.

Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 16, in Groseclos Cemetery in Japton, Ark., with Scott Gage officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. 1378 June Self Drive, Bethel Heights, AR 72764.

Services were entrusted to Brashears Funeral Home and Crematory of Huntsville.

Judy Melvina Henson

Judy Melvina Henson, 71, of Garfield, died May 10, 2019, in Circle of Life Hospice at Legacy Village in Bentonville. She was born Dec. 19, 1947, in Bentonville, Ark., to Boyd Snoderly and Margie Wilma Edens Snoderly.

She married Ray Henson on April 21, 1966, and retired from Pel-Freeze in Rogers after 28 years. She enjoyed embroidery, word search books and feeding her hummingbirds. She was a homemaker who loved to work outside in her flower garden and raising chickens. She loved to cook Sunday dinner for her family, enjoyed her granddaughters' company and beyond all put everyone else first before herself. She attended Freedom Freewill Baptist Church in Garfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Deborah Snoderly; and sister-in-law, Connie Snoderly.

Survivors are her husband of 53 years, Ray Henson of the home; five children, Carla Henson of Garfield, Derek Henson of Avoca, Darin Henson and wife Dawnitta of Pea Ridge, Cheryl David and husband Stephen of Pea Ridge, Michael Henson and wife Justa of Rogers; four granddaughters, Nicole, Ashley, Meghan and Gracie; and siblings, Lendel, Randy, Gary, Tommy and Larry Snoderly.

Visitation was 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 13, in the funeral home.

Service was 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, in Sisco Funeral Home Chapel in Pea Ridge.

Burial was in the Henson Cemetery in Garfield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Henson Cemetery, c/o Laura Grimes, 1615 Goff Road, Pineville, MO 64856 or Walnut Hill Cemetery, 12639 Walnut Hill Road, Garfield, AR. 72732.

Online condolences may be made at siscofuneralhome.net.

Rick T. Miller

Rick T. Miller, 75, of Pierce City, Mo., died Sunday, May 5, 2019, in Freeman Hospital in Joplin, Mo. He was born on April 17, 1944, in Cassville, Mo., to C.S. "Bing" Miller and Geneva Blanche (Talbert) Miller.

He graduated from Cassville High School with the class of 1962 and then furthered his education at Drury University. In 1964, he served his country honorably in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. For many years, he drove a truck as an owner/operator. He was a member and elder of Countryside Christian Church and enjoyed trout fishing, camping, riding horses, watching birds, bragging on his grandkids and being with his dog, Rudy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his first wife, Diann Sue (Myers) Miller.

On July 3, 1992, in Miami, Okla., he married Gwendolyn Marie Crivelli.

Survivors are his wife, Gwendolyn Marie Miller; two sons, R. Duane Wray II, of Indianapolis, Ind., and George William Enke and wife Jamie, of Pea Ridge, Ark.; three daughters, Geni Beth Moore, of Washburn, Cherri M. Hammond, of Monett and Catherine Golubski, of Pierce City; 13 grandchildren, Stacy, Samantha, Loren, Kellen, Levi, Laney, Heather, Vanessa, Ryan, Emma, Kristen, Jessica and Melissa; nine great-grandchildren; and two cousins, Virginia and Sally.

Visitation was from 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Buchanan Funeral Home.

Graveside services with military honors were at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, in Purdy Cemetery with Pastor Tim McMillian officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to Countryside Christian Church in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Buchanan Funeral Home, Monett, Mo.

