Little 'Hawks Basketball camp for boys and girls entering second through seventh grade next year, will be held from 8 a.m. to noon May 28-30.

Camp for second- and third-grade students will be in the Primary School gym.

Daily Schedule 8 a.m. Roll call, stretching 8:15 a.m. Fundamental stations 9:15 a.m. Shooting 9:30 a.m. Break 9:45 a.m. Free throws 10:45 a.m. Break 11 a.m. Games: 5 on 5 11:30 a.m. Release Contests Hot Shot Free Throw Knock-Out 3 on 3, 5 on 5

Camp for fourth- and fifth-grade students will be in the Middle School gym.

Camp for sixth- and seventh-grade students will be in the High School gym.

The cost is $50 per student athlete. All proceeds go to the basketball program. Each child will receive a camp T-shirt. There will be contests and competitions for awards.

Concessions will be available for purchase during breaks.

The number one goal of this camp is for every child to have fun. There will be plenty of instruction and many opportunities for children to improve as players.

Camp will be broken up into three gyms based on grade level. Parent's may pay in advice or check in at child's grade-appropriate gym. Walk-ins will be accepted on Tuesday morning.

Registration will begin at 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Campers must be picked up around 11:30 a.m. at age-appropriate gym. Camper must bring a note if going home with someone other than their parent.

The staff incudes current Pea Ridge coaches and former players and will be directed by PRHS coaching staff. Current and former players will aid in instruction.

Checks are to be made payable to PRHS Basketball. The form and check may be sent to Pea Ridge High School, CH: PRHS Basketball Camp, 979 Weston St., Pea Ridge AR 72751. For information, contact coach Heath Neal at 479-228-0700 or coach Trent Loyd at 479-651-8710.

