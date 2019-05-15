Parks Day slated

Now in its seventh year, National Kids to Parks Day is sponsored by the National Parks Trust.

Hobbs State Park visitor center Ark. Highway 12 just east of the Ark. Highway 12/War Eagle Road intersection 479-789-5000

What: Wonders of Winter Wildlife Where: Hobbs State Park visitor center located on Ark. Highway 12 just east of the Highway 12/War Eagle Road intersection.

Kids to Parks Day urges kids across the country to discover science, history, nature and adventure. This annual event helps kids and families develop more active, healthy lifestyles and create lifelong memories as well as offering educational opportunities. Kids to Parks Day events happen throughout the spring, and take place all across the country.

The following activities are offered at Hobbs State Park on National Kids to Parks Day, May 18:

• 8-11 a.m. Bird Walk with Rick Jones

Jones is an avid birder with over 50 years of field experience. He is a certified Cornell Labs of Ornithology nest box monitor with bluebird nest box trails at the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks (BGO). He will cover both the Historic Van Winkle Trail and the Sinking Stream Trail. (Same parking lot) Explore the area for birds for one hour, two hours, or stay the entire three hours with easy return to the parking lot. Children 8 and up for this one please. Meet at the Van Winkle/Sinking Stream Trail head on Arkansas Highway 12, 1.5 miles west of the visitor center.

• 11-11:45 a.m. Mothers of Nature

Join Park interpreter Kiara while you learn about the many mothers in Nature. This is a fun time for the little ones. Meet at the front desk of the visitor center.

• 1-1:45 p.m. Nature Scavenger Hunt

Interpreter Kiara takes families out on the Sinking Stream Trail to search for some of Nature's fun and curious things. Meet at the Van Winkle/Sinking Stream parking lot on State Hwy. 12, 1.5 miles west of the visitor center.

• 3-3:45 p.m. Mothers of Nature

Join Park interpreter Kiara while you learn about the many mothers in Nature. This is a fun time for the little ones. Meet at the front desk of the visitor center.

When: Saturday, May 18, 2019

Cost: Free. The public is invited.

For information on Hobbs State Park programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rentals: Call: 479-789-5000. Also see: http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea.

Looking at summer galaxies

They are some of the largest and oldest known structures in the universe. They silently rotate in the black depths of space. Once thought to be clouds of gas within our own Milky Way, we now know that there are an almost uncountable number of these giant masses of swirling gas, dust, and stars. Spread throughout the known universe, many of these objects are very similar to our own Galaxy, each with billions of stars and planets of their own.

Join us at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 8, for "The Galaxies of Summer," a lecture on galaxies, including our own Milky Way and some of her nearest neighbors. What are galaxies and what are they made of? How many are there? How far away are they? We will answer these and other questions and show you some beautiful pictures of these wonders of deep space.

After the lecture, if we have clear skies, we will head outside for a Star Party where you will be able to see some of these Galaxies of Summer yourself through the powerful telescopes of members of Sugar Creek Astronomical Society.

What to Bring if you can:

• Binoculars (if you have)

• Folding chair, one per person

• Star chart (if you have one)

• Flashlight (covered with a red cloth or red balloon)

Where: Hobbs State Park Visitor Center Located on Ark. Hwy. 12 just east of the State Hwy. 12/War Eagle Road intersection.

When: Saturday June 8, 2019

Time: 8 p.m. lecture, 9 p.m. for Star Party

Cost: The event is free and open to the public.

For information on Hobbs State Park programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rentals: Call: 479-789-5000

Also see: http://www.friendsofhobbs.com/ and www.ArkansasStateParks.com/hobbsstateparkconservationarea

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society's Facebook Page is: https://www.facebook.com/pg/SugarCreekAstro/

Entomologist:

Insects that suck

Of the 1.3 million known species of insects that inhabit the earth, four of the most bothersome are local residents of northwest Arkansas; ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes, and bed bugs. Dr. Dayton Steelman, emeritus professor of Veterinary Entomology from the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville, will present his fascinating four-part program entitled, "Insects that Suck" on Sunday June 30th at the Hobbs State Park -- Conservation Area visitor center.

The basic biology of ticks, chiggers, mosquitoes and bed bugs will be presented along with the disease causing pathogens and parasites that they transmit to domestic and wild animals as well as to humans.

According to Steelman, "There will be updates on mosquitos and tick species now present in the Continental United States plus there are also new pathogens that cause disease in man and animals relative to the 'invasion' of large numbers of humans and their belongings entering the United States. This will include bed bugs as they have become a major problem in urban as well as rural areas of the country."

Steelman's programs are a must to experience by anyone who has ever encountered any of these four blood-thirsty critters. The public is invited to enjoy one, two or all four of these truly fascinating and informative programs.

When: Sunday, June 30

• 1 p.m. "Ticks"

• 2 p.m. "Chiggers" and "Mosquitoes"

• 3 p.m. "Bed bugs"

Where: Hobbs State Park, Conservation Area visitor center located on Ark. Hwy. 12 just east of the State Hwy. 12 War Eagle Road intersection

Cost: FREE

This presentation is a continuation of the Friends of Hobbs Speaker's Series. For more information on Hobbs State Park programs, trails, picnicking, or meeting room rentals: Call: 479-789-5000

