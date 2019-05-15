An appeal of the denial for a rezone to multi-family residential is on the City Council agenda. The council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21.

John Wary with Morrison-Shipley Engineering is on the agenda requesting the City Council overturn the Planning Commission denial of his request to rezone 9.5 acres of land from agricultural to Residential-2 multi-family. The land is owned by the Hall Revocable Trust and is north of West Harris Street, west of South Curtis Avenue and south of Hall Drive.

Tuesday, May 21 7 p.m. City Hall

The denial was based on a large number of area landowners who spoke before the commission opposed to the multi-family zone.

A second rezone for 28 adjacent acres was approved by planners.

An update on the positions for both fire and police chiefs is on the agenda for next week's City Council meeting.

Mayor Jackie Crabtree said he had not made a decision on the fire chief selection and was still in the process of going over the background checks on the police chiefs. Crabtree said he had received the background information on the police chief candidates and plans to interview each of the candidates and narrow the field to two or three before presening them to the City Council, but would not do so this month as one council member will be absent.

"I'd like them all to be there," he said.

The former police chief resigned effective Dec. 1 and the captain, Chris Olson, was named interim chief.

Other items on the City Council agenda are:

• Pea Ridge Fire Department -- update ambulance heart monitor;

• Second Reading - Fireworks Ord. Number 643;

• Ord. 644 -- Rezone A-1 to R-2 Hall Revocable Trust 28.11 aAcres;

• John Wary, Morrison-Shipley Eng. -- Appeal Planning Commission's denial for rezone from A-1 to R-2 Multi-Family Hall Revocable Trust 9.5 acres; and

• Ord. 645 -- Rezone A-1 to R-3 Jarrett McLelland 4.46 acres.

The meeting is open to the public.

General News on 05/15/2019