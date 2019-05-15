Thursday, May 9

12:21 p.m. Carissa Nicole Stanphill, 30, Seligman, Mo., by Dept. of Community Corrections, felony contempt of court

5:15 p.m. Deandria Dawn Alterici, 20, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, possession of drug paraphernalia

Monday, May 13

8:48 a.m. Marianna Alise-Nelle Meroney, 21, Pea Ridge, by BCSO, felony contempt of court8:04 p.m. Robert B. Fisher, 64, Garfield, by BCSO, felony second-degree domestic battering; felony aggravated assault on a family or household member

Tuesday, May 14

2:45 a.m. Sarah Sue Bowers, 31, Pea Ridge, by Rogers Police, two counts possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia

