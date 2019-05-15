Dr. Bryan Appleton is joining Pea Ridge as the principal for the Junior High. His hiring was approved Monday night by School Board members, along with numerous other employees, after a lengthy executive session.

Appleton, of Rogers, is currently assistant principal at Fulbright Junior High in Bentonville, a position he has held since 2014. He is a graduate of Ozark, Mo., High School, where he was involved in band, jazz band and orchestra.

He earned a bachelor of science degree from Evangel University, Springfield, both a master's degree in educational leadership and an education specialist degree from Arkansas State University and a doctorate from Harding University.

"Pea Ridge is blessed with excellent educators," Appleton said. "I look forward to working with a student-centered and dynamic staff to shape the next generation."

In March, the board hired Tony Travis, former football coach, as the assistant principal for the junior high.

The schools will be reconfigured once the new high school is complete with the new building housing 10th through 12th grades. The current high school building will be a junior high with seventh, eighth and ninth grades.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the purhase of Chrome books for $100,287.42 and laptops for $39,377.15;

• Accepted 80 students into the district via School Choice;

• Approved deparuture of students via School Choice to other districts -- nine students to Bentonville, three to Rogers, one to Fayetteville, and two to Gravette;

• Hired Crisinda Slater, nurse; Kelsey Johnson, Middle School math teacher; Caroline Althage, Middle School teacher; Arieanna Reynolds, High School SPED teacher; Reecca Holtz, Intermediate resource teacher; Kevin Carey, Middle School social studies/assistant football; Bryan Appleton, Junior High principal; Brielle Myers, Middle School math; McKenzie Stanley, Intermediate media aide; and Beth Mills, Primary SPED para pro;

• Transferred Celeste Vanaman, Middle School teacher to Intermediate teacher; Micaela Esterilng, Middle School to Intermediate teacher; Pam Kennedy, Intermediate media aide to Primary instructional aide; Jessie Hester, Middle School assistant principal to 5th-/6th-grade principal for 2020-2021 school year; and Josh Johnson, STEM;

• Accepted resignations from Suzanna Schelli, Intermediate SPED teacher; Kyle Ogle, High School math; Kevin Hume, band director; Wendie Kelley, bus driver; Leslie Moline, Middle School principal; and Serena Allgood, Intermediate teacher; and

• Accepted retirements from Rebecca Hyink, Middle School math teacher; and Middle School SPED aide.

General News on 05/15/2019