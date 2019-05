Photograph submitted

Blackhawk student ambassadors were honored at a pinning ceremony recently. Blackhawk Ambassadors began four years ago with only four members with the goal to address bullying in school. There are now 45 members and the goal is to create a culture of change, not only in school but also in the community, according to social worker Amanda Childs. See the article on page 3B for more.

Community on 05/08/2019