Two people were arrested Monday, May 6, by Pea Ridge Police as the result of an investigation into a domestic disturbance.

According to a press release issued by Lt. Michael Lisenbee, public information officer for Pea Ridge Police, on Monday, May 6, 2019, at approximately 08:33 hours, officers from the Pea Ridge Police Department were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in progress at 2425 George Miller Drive.

As officers were traveling to the location, they received information that the disturbance was physical and between a husband and wife. Officers also learned that the parties were separated from each other, Lisenbee reported.

Once officers arrived, they learned that the parties involved were Joshua Bunting of Pea Ridge and Kolburn Bunting of Pea Ridge. Both parties alleged that they were physically attacked by each other. Joshua claimed that he was struck in the head with a baseball bat while Kolburn claimed that she was thrown to the floor after being struck in the arm from a forced open door, according to the press release.

After officers investigated, probable cause was established for the arrest of both subjects for the criminal charge of domestic battering in the third degree. Both were transported to the Benton County Jail for booking.

Both were still incarcerated with no bond set as of noon Tuesday, May 7, according to Benton County Jail records.

General News on 05/08/2019