Monday, May 13
Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Meal prices
Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60
Breakfast: Adults — $2.35
Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20
Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45
Lunch: Adults — $3.55
Lunch: Chicken tenders, celery sticks with ranch, northern beans, cornbread, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or taco soup
Tuesday, May 14
Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit,apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, green beans, garlic bread, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or pepperoni hot pockets
Wednesday, May 15
Breakfast: Mini cinnis, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, roll, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk
Thursday, May 16
Breakfast: Cereal & toast, bananas or variety of fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, potato wedges, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk
Grades 9-12 option: Or hot dog on bun
Friday, May 17
Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk
Lunch: Cheese pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk
Grades 6-8 option: Or BBQ rib patty on bun
Grades 9-12 option: Or sloppy Joe sandwich
*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.Community on 05/08/2019
Print Headline: Pea Ridge Schools Menus