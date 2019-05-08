Monday, May 13

Breakfast: Breakfast pizza, craisins or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Meal prices Breakfast: Pre-Kindergarten - 12th — $1.60 Breakfast: Adults — $2.35 Lunch: Pre-Kindergarten - 5th-grade — $2.20 Lunch: 6th - 12th-grade — $2.45 Lunch: Adults — $3.55

Lunch: Chicken tenders, celery sticks with ranch, northern beans, cornbread, strawberry cup or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or taco soup

Tuesday, May 14

Breakfast: Fruit parfait, granola packet, fresh fruit,apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Spaghetti with meat sauce, spinach salad, green beans, garlic bread, diced pears or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or pepperoni hot pockets

Wednesday, May 15

Breakfast: Mini cinnis, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes & gravy, mixed vegetables, roll, applesauce or fresh fruit, milk

Thursday, May 16

Breakfast: Cereal & toast, bananas or variety of fresh fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: BBQ pork sandwich, baked beans, potato wedges, mixed fruit or fresh fruit, milk

Grades 9-12 option: Or hot dog on bun

Friday, May 17

Breakfast: Biscuit & gravy, variety of fruit, apple or orange juice, milk

Lunch: Cheese pizza, garden salad, carrot sticks with ranch, variety of fruit, milk

Grades 6-8 option: Or BBQ rib patty on bun

Grades 9-12 option: Or sloppy Joe sandwich

*Pre-K will receive juice for the day at snack time, not breakfast.

