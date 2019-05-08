Monday, April 8

8:30 a.m. Police received information from the Middle School principal about nude photographs of students being shared with other students. The photographs were all deleted. According to the police report, "based on the lack of evidence, no charges will be sought in this matter."

12:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to the high school for a report of a youth having been "verbally harassed" by another student. A warrant was served on the juvenile suspect.

Saturday, April 27

8:37 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Ryan Lane for the unattended death of a 55-year-old male.

Sunday, May 5

5:48 p.m. Police received a report of a motor-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and Patton Street involving a vehicle driven by Casey McLeod, 33, Pea Ridge. The vehicle drove into a ditch causing airbags to deploy.

