Sign in
News Sports Obituaries Opinion Church Special Sections Photos Contact Us Spring Sports Player of the Week Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Pea Ridge Police Dept. by Pea Ridge Police Dept. | May 8, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday, April 8

8:30 a.m. Police received information from the Middle School principal about nude photographs of students being shared with other students. The photographs were all deleted. According to the police report, "based on the lack of evidence, no charges will be sought in this matter."

12:45 p.m. Police were dispatched to the high school for a report of a youth having been "verbally harassed" by another student. A warrant was served on the juvenile suspect.

Saturday, April 27

8:37 p.m. Police were dispatched to a residence on Ryan Lane for the unattended death of a 55-year-old male.

Sunday, May 5

5:48 p.m. Police received a report of a motor-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Curtis Avenue and Patton Street involving a vehicle driven by Casey McLeod, 33, Pea Ridge. The vehicle drove into a ditch causing airbags to deploy.

General News on 05/08/2019

Print Headline: Pea Ridge Police Dept.

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT